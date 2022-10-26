The Redmi Note 12 series will be officially released tomorrow, and appointments are currently accepted on major e-commerce platforms.

Among them, the Redmi Note 12 Pro series has over 110,000 reservations on Tmall, the Note 12 has over 30,000 reservations on Tmall, the Note 12 Pro has 285,000 reservations on JD.com, and the Note 12 has 89,000 reservations on JD.com.The two platforms have a total of more than 510,000 reservations.Popularity is hot.

One of the biggest highlights of the machine is the image, in whichThe Redmi Note 12 Pro is equipped with Sony IMX766+OIS optical image stabilization, and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ is equipped with Samsung HPX+OIS optical image stabilization.

According to the official introduction, Samsung HPX not only has 200 million ultra-high pixels, but also is equipped with advanced DTI (Deep Trench Isolation) technology, which not only separates each pixel individually, but also increases the sensitivity to capture clear and vivid images.

Not only that, the Samsung HPX sensor has a 1/1.4″ outsole, and the area is 24% larger than that of the Sony IMX766. With multi-pixel integration technology, it supports 16in1 fusion of large pixels of 2.24μm, which improves the performance in complex scenes such as dark light and backlight. Imaging effect.

also,The Redmi Note 12 series is also equipped with Xiaomi’s imaging brainincluding four parts: intent recognition unit, computing unit, acceleration engine, and ecological engine.

Redmi said that the Note 12 series is serious about making images this time,From optics to algorithms, it fully realizes the popularization of “flagship images”.