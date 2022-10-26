DoNews October 26 news (Guo Ruiqi) The Redmi Note 12 series new product launch conference will be held on October 27. DoNews has received an official invitation letter, a small slide projector gift box. Let’s take a look at its unboxing pictures.

The Redmi Note 12 conference invitation gift box is a rectangular box with Redmi’s silver logo printed in the middle of the black box body. Pull out the front tapered buckle and then open the gift box.

What catches the eye is a white cardboard, which not only explains the time of the conference, but also indicates the focus of the conference, “image awakening”. series of mobile phone shots.

The lower layer of the invitation letter is the accessories of this slide projector. It becomes a small slide projector when assembled. The EPM135 slide projector body and lens are combined together. Hold up the tripod, insert the reversal film, and charge the power bank to give electricity, so that you can watch A stunning piece of film.

Redmi can bring us a different experience and innovation every time. The retro film paired with interesting assembly is the trendy way of playing for young people. Redmi understands images and understands young people better, and it improves step by step.