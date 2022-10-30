Original title: Redmi Note12 Pro configuration inventory: Dimensity 1080 + Sony IMX766, is 1699 yuan worth it?

On the evening of October 27th, the Redmi Note 12 series was released as scheduled, of which the Redmi Note 12 Pro should be the flagship model of the series. A total of four storage versions, 6G+128G, 8G+128G, 8G+256G, and 12G+256G, were launched. The prices are 1699 yuan, 1799 yuan, 1899 yuan, and 2099 yuan respectively.

Since the machine focuses on video experience, its core configuration parameters are not outstanding. The world‘s first MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chip is equipped with LPDDR4X memory + UFS2.2 flash memory combination. , it is still easy to run games below medium and low intensity.

The most eye-catching aspect of the image is that the Redmi Note12 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera and supports OIS optical image stabilization. Brighter and clearer in detail; the other two rear sub-cameras are an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a front-facing 16-megapixel selfie lens.

In terms of screen, it is equipped with a 6.67-inch OLED flexible straight screen with a resolution of 2400*1080P, supports 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, peak brightness of 900 nits, 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, etc.; COP packaging technology, its chin is extremely well controlled, only 2.9mm. In terms of battery life, it has a built-in 5000mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging. It can be fully charged in 15 minutes and fully charged in 46 minutes. In other configurations, it is equipped with stereo dual-raiser, X-axis linear motor, infrared, 3.5mm headphone jack, multi-function NFC, etc.

Redmi Note12 Pro starts at 1699 yuan, is it worth it? In terms of performance, although the machine is not outstanding, it is still decent compared to other models at the same price; the image aspect is the most eye-catching feature of the machine, and it should be the first new machine at the same price to be equipped with a Sony IMX766 outsole main camera. , its camera performance is likely to be at the ceiling level in the same price model; the appearance of the machine is simple and atmospheric, light and stylish, and the appearance is quite high; the battery life and screen performance are also the best choice in the same price model. In general, it is very sincere to enjoy the Sony IMX766, OLED high-brush flexible straight screen and other configurations at the price of 1699 yuan. It is a highly recommended model with a high cost-effective image experience.

