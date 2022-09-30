Xiaomi will release the Mi 12T series with a 200-megapixel camera on October 4, and today, the company announced that it will also launch a new tablet on the same day, dubbed the Redmi Pad. The overseas version of the Mi 12T series will be the first to be released in Munich, Germany, while the Redmi Pad will be first released in India through an event that will start at noon local time.

The Redmi Pad is billed as “the right choice for entertainment, gaming, e-learning and browsing”, and images shared by the official show that the Redmi Pad will come in a variety of colors (graphite gray, moonlight silver and mint green), with an 8 million pixel camera.

Xiaomi hasn’t revealed any specs for the Redmi Pad yet, but previous leaks have revealed that the tablet will feature a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, run Android 12-based MIUI, a minimum of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Redmi Pad is equipped with a 10.61-inch 90Hz LCD display with a resolution of 2000×1200 pixels, a built-in 8000mAh battery, and a charging power of 18W. However, the maximum power of the adapter sold together is 22.5W.

The tablet will also have four Dolby Atmos-certified speakers and an 8-megapixel camera on the front with a 105° viewing angle.

It’s worth mentioning that the specs mentioned above are limited to the Wi-Fi model, the cellular-enabled version is rumored to come with a different screen (11.2 inches) and battery (7800mAh), but we don’t know for now when it launches on Tuesday which version.