Redmi released the Redmi Watch 2 last year. With its upgraded 1.6-inch AMOLED large screen and 12-day long battery life, it is very popular among users.

Now, the Redmi Watch 3 watch is here, it will beDecember 27 at 7pmreleased together with the Redmi K60 series.

According to the official introduction, the new watch addsNew Bluetooth voice call functionWhen the user receives a call while working or exercising, he can answer it on his wrist by simply tapping the screen of Redmi Watch 3 without taking out his mobile phone.

At the same time, Redmi Watch 3 has added BLE/BT dual-mode Bluetooth, which consumes less power and saves more power.

Redmi has said that this watchDisplay area increased by 14.8% compared with the previous generationthe pixel density is as high as 341PPi, the definition is increased by 1.3 times, the maximum brightness is 600nit, and it can be used in sunlight as usual.

In addition to Redmi Watch 3, Redmi will also release smart wearable devices such as Redmi Band 2 and Redmi Buds 4 Youth Edition headphones, let us wait and see.



