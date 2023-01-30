Home Business Reduce configuration and increase price: Samsung Galaxy S23 really has you! –Fast technology–Technology changes the future
Reduce configuration and increase price: Samsung Galaxy S23 really has you!

2023-01-29

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is scheduled to be released on February 1, and some of the latest news revealed that this phone is a bit disappointing.

It was revealed that,The entry-level 128GB version of the S23 will be reduced to UFS 3.1 flash memory, while the rest of the versions will be all UFS 4.0 flash memory.

From the perspective of parameters, UFS 3.1 and UFS 4.0 flash memory have a double speed difference, which is obviously not encouraging news.

It is even more regrettable that it is rumored that the starting price of the S23 series in the United States, South Korea, India and other markets will be raised, which is higher than the level of the S22 last year.

From the perspective of configuration, the biggest highlight of the S23 series is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, which is Samsung’s special version of Snapdragon 8 Gen2, which is still manufactured by TSMC at 4nm, and the frequency is increased from 3.2GHz to 3.36GHz. The second is the 200-megapixel main camera of the Ultra model.

