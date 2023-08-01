Reduced tax rate for special-purpose businesses: planned changes to the “Growth Opportunities Act”.

| The BMF has presented the draft bill for a “Growth Opportunities Act” that is to apply from 2024. What is particularly interesting for non-profit organizations is that the exception to the reduced tax rate in accordance with § 12 Para. 2 No. 8a S. 3 UStG should only apply to catalog special-purpose companies and that inclusion companies will also be privileged in the future. |

background | Since the BFH judgments (of July 23, 2019, file no. XI R 2/17, retrieval no. 212364 and 08/26/2021, Ref. V R 5/19, retrieval no. 226276) there is uncertainty about the scope of § 12 Para. 2 No. 8a S. 3 UStG and the interpretation of the MWStSystRL. The draft bill aims to create clarity through two changes:

1. The exception to the reduced tax rate should only apply to §§ 66 bis 68 AO (catalog special purpose operations), but not for general purpose operations according to § 65 AO apply. Important | There have been arguments about this since the BFH ruling of August 26, 2021 (Az. V R 5/19, retrieval no. 226276), the financial administration and the BFH. The tax authorities now want to anchor their view in the law.2. Corporations should self-realize their tax-privileged statutory purposes with their special-purpose operations if the persons covered by the respective charitable purpose are either recipients of the service or are involved in the provision of the service. Important | The legal expansion of the privileged services should enable inclusive businesses and workshops for the disabled to apply the reduced tax rate even if they provide services to non-privileged third parties. This is since the decision of the BFH (judgment of 07/23/2019, Az. XI R 2/17, retrieval no. 212364) is no longer guaranteed.

Draft of the law to strengthen growth opportunities, investments and innovation as well as tax simplification and tax fairness → retrieval no. 236320 Article “BFH restricts application of the reduced tax rate – affects the welfare sector, SB 3/2020, page 43 → retrieval no. 46326229 contribution “BFH limits application of the reduced tax rate for special-purpose companies”, SB 2/2022, page 34 → call no. 47903259

