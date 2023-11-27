Reeling real estate king – Benkos Signa is in serious trouble at Julius Baer – News

The private bank Julius Bär discloses how much debt the Signa Group of the real estate entrepreneur René Benko has with it. Benko has hit the headlines in recent weeks because his Signa Group has faltered due to the rising interest rate environment. Julius Bär has had already made provisions last week and feared that it could lose money in the Benko case. The stock then collapsed and has not recovered for a long time.

The largest single position within the private debt loan book amounts to 606 million francs, Julius Baer said, without mentioning Benko’s name. The bank also confirmed that the 70 million in provisions made since the beginning of November “significantly” fell on this position.

The short assessment of the SRF business editor

Open box Close box

SRF business editor Benita Vogel:

«Julius Baer dares to flee forward: After the excitement about high provisions in the loan business and last week’s stock crash, the bank announced that it had a 606 million franc loan outstanding to a European corporate conglomerate. Even if she doesn’t confirm it, it seems clear to everyone that it is the real estate empire of the Austrian René Benko. The prominent loan brings to light a contradiction: Julius Baer is a private bank that manages the money of wealthy customers. Why does she take on a high concentration risk with a single loan? Because it allows them to improve their margins. A traditional bank business that is now causing problems. The loans are usually not secured by mortgages, but rather by securities – company shares, for example. In this case, shares in Benko’s corporate empire. Because the company is in great financial trouble, these shares and the protection could soon no longer be worth anything. So there is a risk of even more write-offs for Julius Baer. Financially she should be able to cope with it. However, this will hardly help the bank’s regained reputation as a solid asset manager.”

According to the bank, the total private debt loan book amounts to 1.5 billion francs. Such structured loans are only granted to very wealthy private customers. The next largest positions after Benko are 216 million and 140 million francs. These loans did not go to real estate entrepreneurs. The remaining portfolio consists of 19 significantly smaller positions. All in all, the bank has 41 billion in loans outstanding.

Julius Baer would not fall

According to the bank, the shaky commitment to Benko includes three loans to different entities “within a European conglomerate,” it said. The loans are secured by multiple packages of collateral linked to commercial real estate and luxury retail. The commitment will now be restructured in the long term.

The financial institution emphasized that Julius Baer had taken measures to protect its interests and preserve the value of the collateral provided. If further value adjustments are necessary, these will continue to be booked “prudently,” emphasized Julius Baer.

Legend: The entrepreneur and globe owner René Benko. KEYSTONE/DPA/Marcel Kusch

Even in a hypothetical scenario of a total loss, the pro forma ratio of common equity Tier 1 capital (CET1 capital) would have been over 14 percent at the end of October 2023, the bank calculates. Julius Baer would therefore have remained significantly profitable.

The loans to Signa are at risk because the heavily nested and indebted real estate group is fighting for survival. Some subsidiaries, including Signa Real Estate Management Germany GmbH, have already had to file for bankruptcy.

Signa in turbulence

Open box Close box

Caption: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

The turbulence surrounding the Signa empire has been making waves for a long time. One of the company’s construction sites has also been at a standstill for a month. It is the prestigious Elbtower project in Hamburg. According to a media report, billionaire and logistics entrepreneur Klaus-Michael Kühne is now considering taking over the high-rise project in his hometown.

The Swiss department store chain Globus would also be affected by a possible collapse of the Benkos corporate empire. Half of it, including its real estate, belongs to Signa. The other half belongs to the Central Group from Thailand or the extremely wealthy Chirathivat family.

“We regret that an individual commitment has led to the current uncertainty of our stakeholders,” Julius Baer CEO Philipp Rickenbacher was quoted as saying in the statement. The private debt business and the framework in which it is operated will now be examined.

Shareholders should not be punished

At the same time, the bank is trying to smooth over the resulting waves: Julius Baer confirms its capital distribution policy, it said in the communiqué.

Specifically, the bank is aiming for a dividend payout ratio of around 50 percent of the adjusted consolidated profit attributable to shareholders. In addition, the dividend per share should be at least as high as in the previous year.

There is also a possible share buyback. Julius Baer wants to distribute the common equity core capital, which significantly exceeds the quota of 14 percent, via a share buyback the following year. The condition is that no attractive acquisition opportunities arise.