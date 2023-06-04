Home » Reference interest rate: rents are rising – but by how much?
Business

Reference interest rate: rents are rising – but by how much?

by admin
Reference interest rate: rents are rising – but by how much?

The reference interest rate is rising this week – with unpleasant consequences for all tenants

This week, the benchmark mortgage interest rate is likely to be raised for the first time in its history. Is there a rent boost?

Gloomy prospects: Tenants have to be prepared for higher rents.

Image: Remo Naegeli

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has implemented what Credit Suisse calls a “quick turnaround on interest rates” in a new study. In just nine months, the SNB created the negative interest rate of
0.75 percent and then increased to 1.5 percent. SNB President Thomas Jordan had no choice. After being absent for a decade, inflation returned to Switzerland in 2022. Most recently it was still at 2.6 percent.

See also  IMF expects shrinking economy for Germany

You may also like

Swiss: Cabin crew announces GAV – are there...

Pensions, only 20% of Italians will have adequate...

Sexual health products are the most widely used

EU, Procaccini-Fidanza: “Satisfaction with Gemma’s entry into Fdi-Ecr”

Cairo: “The Arena is not closed for low...

Short-haul ban on France’s planes

Attempted extortion against Appendino: asked for 9 years...

“The First Generation Celebrity” Zhang Xiaohui broke into...

Full hotels and restaurants: record summer tourism is...

Giorgia Meloni’s miracle: she manages to break up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy