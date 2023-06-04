Reference interest rate: rents are rising – but by how much?

The reference interest rate is rising this week – with unpleasant consequences for all tenants This week, the benchmark mortgage interest rate is likely to be raised for the first time in its history. Is there a rent boost?

Gloomy prospects: Tenants have to be prepared for higher rents. Image: Remo Naegeli

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has implemented what Credit Suisse calls a “quick turnaround on interest rates” in a new study. In just nine months, the SNB created the negative interest rate of

0.75 percent and then increased to 1.5 percent. SNB President Thomas Jordan had no choice. After being absent for a decade, inflation returned to Switzerland in 2022. Most recently it was still at 2.6 percent.