Reference interest rate & rents – link rents to inflation? – News

If the reference interest rate rises, landlords can increase rents. The linking of rents to the reference interest rate has not existed for ages, and Switzerland is one of the only countries with this system. Does it need a new model? SRF News spoke to Donato Scognamiglio and Urs Hausmann about the current system and a possible alternative: linking rents to inflation.

Donato Sconamiglio real estate expert

Donato Scognamiglio is Professor of Real Estate at the Institute for Financial Management at the University of Bern. As CEO, he leads the IAZI, a valuation company for real estate.

SRF News: Why is linking rents to the reference interest rate a problem??

Donato Scognamiglio: Rents are going up now. When rents rise, they flow into the national consumer price index. That fuels inflation, which the National Bank actually wants to combat by raising interest rates. Inflation is not declining, and may even pick up again, which could necessitate further rate hikes.

Then people know […], life is getting more expensive. So does the rent.

There is a proposal to link rents to inflation instead. What would be the advantage of this system?

Donato Scognamiglio: It would be easier to explain. People then know that potatoes and beer are getting more expensive, life is getting more expensive. So does the rent. Anyone can easily calculate it, but in the end nothing changes in the result. Living is not getting any cheaper – neither for tenants nor for owners.

Urs Hausmann received his doctorate from the University of St. Gallen and has held various teaching positions and guest lectures. He was a long-standing co-owner and partner of Wüest Partner AG before becoming self-employed.

What could such a link to inflation look like?

Urs Hausmann: If a fundamental decision were made that inflation would be appropriate to increase existing rents, that would open up a wide field. One could say rent adjustments could be made every three years, or lock-in periods could be introduced.

There is no way out because moving will hardly promise any relief.

Where does this system with the reference interest rate come from?

Urs Hausmann: At the end of the First World War, the state issued regulations for rent for the first time. Before there was supply and demand. Switzerland intervened heavily in the pricing of goods and services during and after World War II. This system was primarily established during the Second World War and was transferred one-to-one into normal law in the early 1970s. In contrast to other countries, however, these regulations have not been dismantled over time, but are still in place today.

Is it possible to forecast where the reference interest rate will move?

Urs Hausmann: A prognosis is not necessary at all. It’s pretty clear what’s going to happen next. Due to the nature of the system, interest rates and here in particular the reference interest rate will only know one direction in the next few years, namely upwards.

What does this mean for tenants?

Urs Hausmann: As a result, more and more tenant households are being affected by increases. The household budget will be burdened even more than before. There is no way out because moving will hardly promise any relief.

The interview was conducted by Cédric Huber.