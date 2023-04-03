The has made a real effort. “We need your help to spread the word,” the German e-scooter provider advertised by email to all those who have used its turquoise scooters in Paris in the past few weeks.

With ready-made posts for social media, customers should raise awareness against a planned ban on scooters. Shortly before a referendum last weekend, Tier upped the ante and sent out voucher codes for free scooter rides to the polling station.

It was of no use. A proud 89.03 percent of the votes cast came together in Paris against the e-scooters. “Once again, Paris is innovative,” said socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo in her official statement.

But that’s not true. The upcoming ban on scooter rentals marks the end of a truly innovative path that Paris had embarked upon by the weekend. Intelligent regulation is now being followed by clear cuts. In short: the ban is hostile to innovation.

Paris is actually on the right track. Just in time for the 2024 Olympics, the city is transforming itself into a cycling metropolis. Visible sign is a bike lane along the Seine. Long car tunnels have become one of the most comfortable cycle highways in Europe. The above-ground sections directly on the river are shared by pedestrians, cyclists and scooter riders.

Paris was a model for clever regulation

So far, Paris has not made it easy for the users of the sharing scooters to ensure that the city remains liveable elsewhere. The administration has only approved three providers – in addition to Tier, the domestic brand Dot and the US world market leader Lime. All three providers, together with the city, have found technical ways to minimize the disruption potential of their scooters.

Using GPS, they slow down on busy boulevards. The apps identify parking zones that are marked at the roadside. Anyone who parks the scooter elsewhere risks high fines. The result: As in many German cities, e-scooters can hardly be overlooked on the streets of Paris – but they hardly impede passers-by.

So far, Paris has been a model for smart regulation in other cities. Hamburg, for example, is also testing parking zones and has agreed on controls with the scooter rental companies. Paris loses this pioneering role with the total ban. Instead of creativity, sadness will prevail in this field in the future.

However, the lost vote shows a major weakness of the sharing concept. There’s a small hard core of those who have a firmly formed anti-scooter stance – and who are undeterred by the improvements made. And apparently there are too few really convinced fans – despite the mobilization campaign by Tier, for example.

Only 7.46 percent of residents took part in the vote, obviously the tough opponents. The providers found particularly little mercy in the 16th arrondissement, a district with many sights and expensive residential areas.

Because the providers have not fulfilled their promise to provide a means of mass transport. A stroll through Paris in these first days of spring shows that scooters are particularly popular at tourist hotspots such as the Eiffel Tower. Elsewhere they stand unused.

Many scooters are apparently useless

High minute prices and the lack of driving comfort make the scooter more of a leisure toy than a means of everyday transport or even an alternative to the car. The Parisians themselves prefer to use the outdated but inexpensive municipal Vélib rental bikes with their fixed stations.

The three Parisian scooter providers have already reacted to this and are increasingly including electric bicycles that are more suitable for everyday use in their fleets. Such steps are necessary because the sharing model is costly even when there are few active users. It only works if customers can always find a vehicle within walking distance. That’s why there are so many scooters in the cities, seemingly useless.

The operators improve so out of self-interest. The problems of the concept should thus become fewer and fewer in the medium term. Therefore, there is no good reason for a ban.

It is also becoming apparent that not all providers will survive economically anyway. After all, they only exist in parallel because there was a lot of venture capital before the economic crisis. So far, the companies have not had to make a profit. That is changing now. Tier in Berlin, for example, nursed with 650 million euros in venture capital, has halted its expansion and wants to work more economically.

On the one hand, this market economy process will mean that fewer providers will be active in each city and the number of scooters will decrease. On the other hand, the fleets will look different in perspective – for example with more bicycles and better price models. The Danish bike provider Donkey Bikes already offers flexible subscriptions ranging from minute prices to monthly contracts.

No role model for German cities

The tough Paris scooter ban chokes off the development of such new concepts. It robs the providers of the freedom to further develop their offers economically based on the needs of the users on the basis of the intelligent regulation that has already been introduced. Paris itself even loses a source of income through special usage fees for the scooters.

In Paris, a vocal minority of less than a tenth of voters is enough to devalue providers’ investments. The French metropolis is losing its previous role in shaping the future. This is not a development that should be a model for German cities. There is enough space for scooters – not as the only solution to traffic problems, but as a building block. And also for fun.

