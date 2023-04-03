The war in Ukraine has been going on for more than thirteen months and, for now, there is no end in sight. In any case, he has already taught another lesson after that, the most important, that conflicts even on the Old Continent are not a thing of the past and that the same applies to the principle of respect for borders and for the civilian population.

European deterrence in the new strategic scenario

The Latin saying “Si vis pacem para bellum” continues to find confirmation, which in the modern era is the basis of policy of deterrence: it is necessary to maintain adequate military capabilities to dissuade any potential attack, even before countering it.

The availability of mass destruction weaponsfirst of all those nuclearhas shifted attention to nuclear deterrence, leaving behind the need for even conventional deterrence because in every moment of crisis the use of force must be proportionate and there must be a wide margin to increase it at a quantitative, qualitative and temporal level.

This involves a certain financial sacrifice because the return on investments in defense and security is inversely proportional to the results achieved. The best result is given by the fact that they should not be actually used. Obviously the “waste” is strongly limited by the strong contribution to technological innovation and the use of qualified technicians that increasingly sophisticated military equipment requires. But this positive impact is reduced when it comes to consumables (particularly ammunition) and spare parts (including logistic support and maintenance activities).

The thirty-one years that have passed since the end of the USSR have pushed European countries to forget the previous forty-four, passing, with rare exceptions, from a war economy (albeit “cold”) to a peace economy. Apart from anti-air and, partially, anti-missile (at least short- and medium-range), naval and satellite defense capabilities, the rest of the military capabilities have been openly neglected. A further push in this direction came from the change in the strategic scenario, with the concentration of attention on the threat from some neighboring states or some distant areas of instability where armed forces and groups with limited capabilities had to counteract. The European defense industry therefore had to adapt to a reduced and selective demand. In the meantime, much has been focused on technological innovation, rather than on production capacity. The goal has, until now, been to exert deterrence almost exclusively through technological advantage.

Today many knots are coming to a head, including the difficulty of feeding the defense of Ukraine with an adequate number of air defense systems (in particular against drones and short and medium range missiles) and anti-tank and anti-aircraft defense -artillery, all based on a developed ability to locate targets quickly and on strong mobility to guarantee their survival. This same need involves European countries both because stocks must be replenished (reduced by supplies to Ukraine), and because they must be rapidly increased in the face of the new strategic scenario. All this in a context in which we are at the gates of a generational leap which will involve many weapon systems and which is absorbing the development capabilities of companies in the aerospace, security and defense sectors.

There is, therefore, a strong imbalance in Europe between a strong demand and a limited supply, with the risk that extra-European purchases will increase, strengthening our competitors and the diversity of equipment making collective defense less effective, with a strongly negative impact on the desired European technological and operational autonomy.

A European strategy to strengthen its military industrial base

To counter this risk you need a change of pace in building a real Defense Europe:

1 There is a strong risk of saturating today’s needs with currently available equipmentputting a dangerous mortgage on the new generations today at the beginning of their development (which will be achieved in part also with growing funding from the European Union), but which will not be available before the beginning of the new decade.

In today’s context, it is necessary to aim for bi- or multilateral agreements based on a greater interdependence of military capabilities among the major countries, preventing a “national” race to acquire what is necessary (inevitably from the United States or other new producers); for the major European countries it is time to give each other a hand to safeguard their own interests and those of Europe together.

2 Advanced defense systems require the availability of hundreds of subsystems and devices, in turn made by integrating thousands of components, often sophisticated. All this requires specialized technicians, as well as adequate systems. Without them it is impossible to accelerate the pace of production, but it takes a long time to train them, whether they have just finished their studies or are recruited on the civilian market.

It will be necessary to make their transfer or inclusion much more attractive, taking into account the legal constraints and the lesser stability that characterize the activity in the military sector, as well as, unfortunately, the reputational aspect caused by the exasperated opposition in the field of sustainable finance.

3 The speed of innovation should push to proceed with small batches also for the same generation of vehicles to be purchased, focusing on open (therefore compatible) architectures and margins for change (dimensions, weight, absorbed power, electromagnetic compatibility) so that innovations can be introduced frequently to maintain technological supremacy.

Greater flexibility and speed will be needed in acquisition programs, making contractual procedures and changes to initial contracts more flexible and faster, so as to be able to adapt them to a much more unstable strategic scenario than in the past.

4 Until now, European countries have paid little attention to security of supply. The free circulation of components within the European market and the progressive globalization of the world market have made us lose sight of the need to monitor and, in some cases, intervene to safeguard certain essential sub-supplies. The economic crisis and that of international trade caused by the pandemic, first, and the increase in demand for military equipment, then, have made the procurement of parts and components much more complicated both to guarantee the maintenance of the vehicles in service and for build new ones and, moreover, quickly.

The envisaged European system for monitoring the strategic technological and industrial capabilities available at continental level will need to be implemented more quickly and strengthened, in order to protect them and cover the shortcomings that present greater risks.

5. Too many European countries have not really committed themselves in the last decade to fulfilling the commitment to invest 2% of GDP in defense within ten years, as agreed at the NATO Summit in Cardiff in 2014 (just after the annexation of Crimea by Russia) and then constantly reaffirmed also at European level. Among these also our country which already last year unilaterally decided that the deadline for us was postponed to 2028. Obviously this indicator does not fully express the effective commitment in the field of defense and others should also be considered: the share of investments and operational ones, operational capabilities, training, organization of forces, participation in international missions, etc. But without adequate funding in the end all this is not enough, also because it is not sustainable over time.

Common strategies for the future

After 24 February, many European countries decided to start catching up, but just as an undernourished body cannot return to its ideal weight in a short time (indeed, it risks running into serious problems), so huge allocations for defense without one thoughtful planning and without a European coordination they cannot be enough. There is also the risk of uneven growth because the excessive debt of some and the pre- and post-pandemic economic crisis cannot exempt them from respecting the Stability Pact.

Hence the proposal, already made in the past, but now back in force, of exclude part of defense expenditure from the parameters of the Pact. If European defense is in the overriding common interest, all investments aimed at remedying through joint programs the European military deficiencies identified in the constant monitoring carried out by the EDA and the EUMC and EUMS should be excluded, in principle. Among these should be all those intergovernmental and those that will derive from research and development programs co-financed by the European Union. Together, for the same programmes, their VAT exemption should be guaranteed in all Member States.

One of the first objectives must, therefore, be to strengthen the production capacities of European companies through the co-financing of purchases with European funds, tax and financial incentives, regulatory facilitations and procedural simplifications, in other words strengthening the integration of the European defense market and making it more attractive for investors. From this point of view, much will depend not only on the European institutions but also on the majors Member states and their availability e willingness to make common choices and favor intra-European collaborations instead of trying, once again, to protect only national interests. Strategies are needed that are not always and only limited to today, but also look to the future.

