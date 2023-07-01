Reform goes to stage 2

There had been repeated criticism, especially from the Union, before the citizen income reform came into force. Representatives of the CDU and CSU had emphasized that this was a departure from the principle of “support and demand”. The accusation was also raised that recipients of citizenship income may be better off than people who work.

The Paritätischer Wohlfahrtsverband, on the other hand, complained that the standard rates were “in no way sufficient to cover needs” even after the increase at the turn of the year. In addition, CEO Ulrich Schneider told the editorial network Germany (RND/Saturday) that “a misanthropic sanctions regime” would remain. However, he welcomed the new exemption limits and the training allowance that are now in force.

