Home » Reform goes to stage 2
Business

Reform goes to stage 2

by admin
Reform goes to stage 2

There had been repeated criticism, especially from the Union, before the citizen income reform came into force. Representatives of the CDU and CSU had emphasized that this was a departure from the principle of “support and demand”. The accusation was also raised that recipients of citizenship income may be better off than people who work.

Also read: Why immigration is an asset – even more so in the future

The Paritätischer Wohlfahrtsverband, on the other hand, complained that the standard rates were “in no way sufficient to cover needs” even after the increase at the turn of the year. In addition, CEO Ulrich Schneider told the editorial network Germany (RND/Saturday) that “a misanthropic sanctions regime” would remain. However, he welcomed the new exemption limits and the training allowance that are now in force.

See also  Resolution 19 of 03/04/2023 - Authorization of expenditure for the renewal of the functional checks service, data collection and implementation of herd books (cow-calf line) - ARAER

You may also like

Pichetto: «With the new energy strategy, a more...

The Panama Canal is running out of water

Pensions, the increases in the minimums start today:...

Lease the VW ID.4 privately: This is the...

Prices of LPG, Kerosene, and Other Fuels Reduced;...

Nordio-Zaia agreement to share rankings. Video

Apple’s Share Price Skyrockets as Citigroup and Wedbush...

Economy – Logitech is cutting back on staff...

Taxes on the thirteenths of Italians? Less heavy:...

Bella Thorne and Paint Her Red: “Blood represents...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy