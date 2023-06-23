Reform of the WissZeitVG: Time limit at universities: University austerity system

System with continuity: Even according to the drafts of the Federal Ministry, there is hardly any prospect of permanent employment at the universities.

Photo: Christoph Soeder/dpa

When in March 2023 the draft for the amendment of the notorious science contract law was presented, criticism rained down from all sides: Nothing would be changed in the precarious situation of employees in science, chain limitations, planning uncertainty and destructive competitive pressure would remain. In view of the protests #ichbinhanna by the outraged mid-level staff and the merger of professors, the responsible federal ministry conceded that the draft law would go back »to the assembly hall«.

The changes were recently presented: The current regulation that scientists* have six years after their doctorate to qualify in temporary positions at the university up to a professorship has now become a 4+2 model. This means that the maximum fixed-term contract is reduced to four years and can be extended by two years if this is associated with a commitment to a permanent position.

For everyone who called for a fundamental improvement in scientific working conditions, this must at least come across as cynical. The system of time limits and precarization remains untouched, but with more planning security: Because with a shorter maximum time limit, the postdocs would know earlier that they no longer have any perspective in the system. Those affected reacted to this cheek with the #ActionWeekScience from June 12th to 16th. Once again it was said that protests and organization had to be decided.

However, even the greatest scientific idealists are slowly beginning to realize that it is not a political failure if the time limit is not touched. The flimsy ideology of innovation and excellence with which the ministry justifies the time limit – the system is thus protected from “clogging”, while a permanent limit would deprive the scientists of any drive for top-level research – has been sufficiently refuted. Limitation is not a bug in the system, it is the system.

Because the university is an austerity regime. Under increased competitive pressure and the existential dependence of the researchers, operations were switched to third-party funding. Therein lies an enormous pressure to conform: Science that cannot sell itself is screened out in the short cycle of contract terms. In addition, the Bologna reform introduced graded degrees. For example, the thousands of overtrained doctoral students who systematically retire on the only career path to a professorship fall back to positions that can be paid at the level of a three-year bachelor’s degree. And since university employees who move up the tariff levels for an unlimited period are far too expensive, the time limit caps the standard wages at the lowest levels.

As is well known, austerity does not simply mean being forced to make savings. It is also a system of securing power, the containment of the critical potential within the constraints of the existing. The protests by #ichbinhanna and Co. demand “fair working conditions”, but at the same time it is about the basics of critical science and social enlightenment. How little this is thought together at all is an expression of the success of this rule.