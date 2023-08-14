Reformhaus Müller – The bankruptcy of the organic chain is causing problems for the suppliers – News

Contents

With the Reformhaus Müller, an important sales channel for organic products was lost. Small businesses are feeling the effects.

Author: Denise Joder-Schmutz

At Müller there were organic products, natural medicines and products for people with intolerances. One of the suppliers affected by the outage is the Bern bakery Jovi’s, which makes gluten-free bread. For them, the health food stores Müller have been an important sales channel.

Suddenly 17 outlets were missing

Jovana Beslac founded the bakery for gluten-free baked goods almost three years ago because she suffers from celiac disease, i.e. gluten intolerance.

The demand was great right from the start, explains the 28-year-old business administrator. The bakery was soon able to supply other shops, including 17 branches of the Müller health food store. They were in talks for two more branches when the health food store went bankrupt. That was unexpected, says Jovana Beslac.

“It was a shock,” says Beslac today. In one fell swoop, 25 percent of sales were missing. In addition, around 40,000 francs were outstanding from unpaid invoices – a lot of money for a young company. Just because the co-owners of the bakery invested more money, it did not go bankrupt.

Legend: The branch of the Reformhaus Müller chain of stores on Zurich’s Rennweg (01/03/23) KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza

But Jovana Beslac never thought about giving up. It was clear to her that she simply had to find new sales channels for the gluten-free rolls, “Chäschüechli”, strawberry tarts and other baked goods.

50 percent drop in sales of organic tea

Not an easy project. Because organic shops that would actually be predestined to work with them often didn’t want to work with them, says Jovana Beslac. The bakery cannot be certified with the organic label because not all gluten-free raw materials for the baked goods are available in organic quality.

The shelves are full. Nobody was waiting for us.

Not only the bakery from Bern – also other former suppliers of the health food stores Müller lost an important sales channel from one day to the next. For example, the family business Ebi-Pharm from Kirchlindach in the canton of Bern. It specializes in complementary medicine, but also sells other health products, which they sell in health food stores, among other places.

“It was a blow for us, even if the loss of the Müller chain did not threaten our existence,” says Stefan Binz, managing director of the small company. The bottom line is that Ebi-Pharm only lost 1.5 percent in sales. But individual products are severely affected. For example organic cosmetic products with a 10 percent drop in sales. Or organic teas with a 50 percent loss in sales.

Finding new sales channels is difficult, says Stefan Binz. “The shelves are basically full. They didn’t wait for us.”

Transfer of sales to the major distributors

Another problem is that today the large retailers such as Migros and Coop have a very wide range of organic products or natural cosmetics on the shelves and many people shop there instead of in specialist shops. Thomas Rudolph, Professor of Retail Management at the University of St. Gallen, agrees. “There is a shift towards the major distributors.”

Competitive pressure has increased, says Thomas Rudolph. Especially in the current uncertain economic environment, where people tend to look at the price. Accordingly, specialist shops for organic and natural products, such as the Müller health food store, are disappearing again and again. And the suppliers feel that too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

