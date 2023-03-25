Home Business “reforms are needed to attract investment”
"reforms are needed to attract investment"

Piazza Affari on the move

“We are working on a set of reforms to attract investment”. She disclosed it the president of Borsa Italiana, Claudia Parzani, in his speech at the first National Conference of the Chambers of Commerce in Florence. “Italy in 2022 grew more than the European average. We operate in a context of great uncertainties, how do we get out of it? I think there is a need for investment, we need all investment ”she explained.

But “to attract investment we have to go through reforms; we need to make reforms to be sure of offering those who look at us safer, clearer, simpler, more intuitive contexts. On the other hand, these investments can come through the capital market, the Stock Exchange which is like the Chambers of Commerce, close to the companies,” he added.

CLAUDIA PARZANI PRESIDENT OF THE ITALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

With the banks in pain, the stock market becomes even more important

“The capital market becomes crucial in a context where it is difficult to find investments because we need to make many changes within our companies. The theme of digitization, that of Isg. There is the issue of constant dialogue with investors, access to the Stock Exchange allows you to have access to investors” he specified

Piazza Affari has a strategic role

