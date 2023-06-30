Home » Reforms, Casellati: “In CDM before the summer break”. Interview
Business

Reforms, Casellati: “In CDM before the summer break”. Interview

by admin
Reforms, Casellati: “In CDM before the summer break”. Interview

“On the table, in the all-out investigation that we are carrying out, are the observations of political forces, economic categories and trade unions to find a line that is as shared as possible”

“The goal is for the constitutional bill to arrive in the Council of Ministers, according to the programs we have set ourselves, before the summer break and then it will go directly to the Commission”. He states it to Affaritaliani.it the Minister for Reforms Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati – which we encountered under the ministry offices in Largo Chigi – on the process of constitutional reforms. “Next week – thus the minister kindly answered the questions we asked her – I will have a meeting with the Forza Italia group in the Chamber, as I have already had in the Senate, to explain the lines within which we are moving”.

When asked if a convergence with the oppositions could be found to avoid the popular referendum, Casellati replied: “I am an optimist and I hope my optimism is not disregarded. I am convinced that a point of collapse can be found in Parliament even with the opposition”.

By now the road is that of the premiership and no longer of presidentialism, correct? “Yes, the road is that of the premiership. We felt it was right to meet the needs of the opposition. On the other hand, among the initial options there were both the direct election of the President of the Republic and of the Prime Minister. We found that the oppositions are all oriented towards strengthening the premier’s powers. On the direct election, however, we are still thinking about it. On the table, in the all-out investigation that we are carrying out, there are the observations of political forces, economic categories and trade unions to find a line that is as shared as possible”, concludes the Minister for Reforms.

See also  Medicines, patients on the hunt for 3,000 unobtainable medicines: here's how to do it

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Inflation is ebbing: More stable prices for food...

Extra-EU exports restart: +4.1%. Purchases from Russia plummet

Are ETECSA Promotions Really Convenient? Comparing Cubacel Recharges...

The Smart Production Line Project Launched: Hunan Light...

Yuan weakness calls China’s central bank into action

Wall Street, Apple opens at 191.63 dollars: market...

McMakler gets millions again – at half the...

Jobbang Technical Team Listed on 2023 Nuggets Technology...

Eurozone, June preliminary inflation down

The Russian ruble falls sharply – these are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy