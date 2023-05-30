Reforms for the world of work endangered by parliamentary elections

Women’s rights and equality have attracted a lot of attention in Spain in recent months, not only politically but also legally. There were several groundbreaking judgments dealing with the role – and the workload – of women in the household and in raising children: In March, a woman in Andalusia received more than 200,000 euros in compensation for the domestic work over the 25 years granted to her marriage – despite the agreed separation of property. The woman’s ex-husband, an entrepreneur who earned a lot of money over the decades, now has to pay for the fact that she took care of the children and the household on her own. Shortly before, a woman in Galicia had received a good 34,000 euros in compensation for the housework she had done during her marriage.