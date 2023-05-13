Reforms, table already failed. It will be a referendum (on Meloni and on the government). Inside

Reforms, there will be no 2/3 in Parliament. Discounted the confirmatory referendum, like the one that sent Renzi home in 2016

The table on reforms between the majority and the opposition is already dead before it was even born. On the eve of the awaited meeting between Giorgia Meloni ed Elly Schlein, from the Democratic Party filters the no both to the direct election of the President of the Republic but also to the direct election of the premier. This morning the Dem secretary and the members of the Constitutional Affairs commissions of the Chamber and Senate held a discussion in view of tomorrow’s meeting in Montecitorio with the Prime Minister.

The position of the Democratic Party is that of the German chancellor, with a package of rules that also includes constructive distrust. The suspicion of the Dems is that at the bottom of the convocation of the oppositions there is the will of the executive to raise a smokescreen on the most pressing and delicate dossiers for the majority, from the Pnrr to health, passing through labor issues and some international dossiers . Among these, also the election of the next NATO secretary. In short, what the Dems fear is that the reforms are just an operation of mass distraction by the majority to hide their difficulties.

With these conditions, considering that the M5S is also against direct elections, there are no conditions for a real dialogue. For the Brothers of Italy and for Meloni, hypothesis A is that of the direct election of the President of the Republic, who would also see his powers increased on the French model. But Forza Italia and the League (which relies entirely on regional autonomy but remains faithful to the majority pact) prefer the direct election of the Prime Minister. Point on which there would be – according to ad Affaritaliani.it – the green light of the former Third Pole, both Action and Italia Viva.

