Refreshing Grapefruit Water with Celery: The Perfect Summer Drink

Refreshing Grapefruit Water with Celery: The Perfect Summer Drink

Summer is not over yet! Despite the occasional cold and rainy weather, there are still warm days that allow us to enjoy outdoor activities. For those times when you want a refreshing drink and want to try something different, we have a simple recommendation for you: grapefruit water with celery.

Grapefruit has numerous benefits for the body. It is rich in vitamin C, which helps boost the immune system. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, grapefruit is a healthy fruit that contains flavonoids, folic acid, and vitamin A. It improves circulation, reduces cholesterol, aids in weight loss, and can even help prevent colon cancer. Additionally, grapefruit is rich in antioxidants, making it a great addition to any diet.

Celery, on the other hand, is a fiber-rich food that has diuretic, digestive, cleansing, blood regenerative, anti-infectious, and healing properties. It is a great source of magnesium, which can help reduce stress. Consuming celery can improve digestion, lower blood pressure, and aid in weight loss. It can be enjoyed on its own, in drinks, juices, soups, salads, or as a botanical.

Combining these two ingredients in a drink can provide a range of health benefits, including preventing constipation, boosting the immune system, and helping with hydration. Here’s how you can make this delicious drink:

Ingredients:
– 500 ml of grapefruit juice
– 4 celery stalks
– 5 mint leaves
– 1.5 liters of water
– Sugar to taste
– Ice cubes to taste

Preparation:
1. In a blender, add the celery stalks along with a cup of water. Process until smooth.
2. Pour the mixture into a jug and strain out any solids.
3. Add the grapefruit juice to the strained mixture.
4. Mix in sugar to taste and add the mint leaves.
5. Add ice cubes to taste and mix again.
6. Serve and enjoy immediately.

This grapefruit water with celery is not only delicious but also nutritious. It contains approximately 226kcal, 46g of carbohydrates, 1mg of cholesterol, 6g of protein, 1g of sugar, 11g of fiber, 1mg of sodium, 1g of total fat, and 1g of saturated fat.

So, next time you want to cool down and try something different, give this grapefruit water with celery a try. It’s a refreshing drink that offers several health benefits. Enjoy the remaining days of summer and stay hydrated!

