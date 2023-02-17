Listen to the audio version of the article

The 180 million provided by Autostrade per l’Italia for road haulage refreshments in Liguria, following the extraordinary works activated on the network around Genoa, after the collapse of the Morandi bridge (14 August 2018) will be divided into two distinct measures.

Technical table

It is the result of the technical table attended by Aspi and the local authorities to define the methods of support for road hauliers, forced to deal with the inconvenience caused by the open construction sites on the Ligurian motorways.

The meeting was attended by the president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, the councilor for infrastructures, Giacomo Giampedrone, the managing director of Aspi, Roberto Tomasi, the president of the Port System Authority of the western Ligurian Sea, Paolo Emilio Signorini.

Direct support and cashback

«During the meeting – Toti and Giampedrone explained – a proposal was defined which sees the resources provided by Aspi for this context divided into two distinct measures. One part will allow system support to be paid to logistics and the Ligurian transport system, another will be allocated to cashback, to compensate for the inconvenience suffered by the road haulage categories in the face of extraordinary construction sites on the Ligurian motorways.

In the next few days, concluded the Ligurian governor and the commissioner, «the Autostrade company will provide a proposal based on the elaboration of the numbers; and the Liguria Region will meet the hauliers to investigate the matter further”.