Refueling as expensive as it hasn’t been since April: it now costs a liter

Gasoline and diesel prices in Germany have skyrocketed with the outbreak of war in Ukraine. Here you can read the current prices for petrol and diesel every Tuesday.

A liter of Super E10 costs 1.853 euros on average across Germany. Diesel costs 1.636 euros. This was the result of an evaluation by the Clever Tanken comparison portal.

In the past few weeks, the price of diesel has increased somewhat more, while the price of petrol has remained relatively constant.

Refueling in Germany has become considerably more expensive in the past year. The war in Ukraine and the resulting shortage and uncertainty on the oil market meant that motorists had to pay more and more.

For diesel drivers in particular, the time at the beginning of the year was particularly bitter when diesel cost more than petrol despite lower taxes. The price of petrol has now been higher than that of diesel for weeks. Nevertheless, due to rising oil prices, both petrol and diesel prices are rising again. This shows a weekly evaluation of the comparison portal Clever Tanken. Here you can read the current average prices for petrol and diesel in Germany every Tuesday.

18.07.2023

Gasoline: 1.875, Diesel: 1.662

Drivers currently have to pay an average of 1.875 euros per liter for a liter of petrol.

The price for a liter of diesel is currently 1.662 euros

Within a week, both petrol and diesel have become more expensive by more than two cents. This means that the average prices are higher than they have been since mid-April. The strong increase is likely to be related to the sharp rise in oil prices, among other things. Within a month, it rose by more than 13 percent.

18.07.2023

Gasoline: 1.854, Diesel: 1.636

Gasoline costs an average of 1.854 euros in Germany.

Drivers currently have to pay 1.636 euros for a liter of diesel.

The price of petrol has not changed within a week, while diesel is slightly more expensive again. This means that the difference in the price of fuel types is falling again.

11.07.2023

Gasoline: 1.854, Diesel: 1.630

A liter of petrol currently costs 1.854 euros on average.

For diesel you now pay 1,630 euros.

While the price of petrol remains stable, the price of diesel has risen by more than two cents. Diesel is as expensive as it was last at the end of April. Reason for the increase: The price of oil on the world market has risen again.

04.07.2023

Gasoline: 1.850, Diesel: 1.607

Anyone filling up with petrol currently has to pay 1.850 euros per liter.

Diesel drivers pay 1.607 euros per liter.

Once again, the prices at the gas station remain largely constant. Halfway through the year, the ADAC also speaks of a normalization in fuel prices.

27.06.2023

Gasoline: 1.847, Diesel: 1.610

Drivers currently have to pay an average of 1.847 euros per liter of petrol.

A liter of diesel costs 1.610 euros.

In comparison, the price of diesel is currently rising while the price of petrol continues to fall. But: In contrast to the beginning of the year, diesel is still significantly cheaper than Super. At that time, diesel drivers had to dig much deeper into their pockets – despite the lower tax. The situation has also calmed down again.

20.06.2023

Gasoline: 1.857, Diesel: 1.606

On average, petrol currently costs 1.857 euros across Germany.

A liter of diesel now costs 1.606 euros.

13.06.2023

Gasoline: 1.859, Diesel: 1.588

A liter of petrol currently costs 1.859 euros per liter in Germany.

Diesel costs 1.588 euros per liter.

Fuel prices are now moving less strongly. The fluctuations are no longer comparable to those of a year ago. This is partly due to the fact that the uncertainties on the oil market are also receding and the oil price is also stabilising.

06.06.2023

Gasoline: 1.847, Diesel: 1.575

Gasoline costs an average of 1.847 euros per liter in Germany.

The price of diesel is 1.575 euros.

Fuel prices have fallen significantly this week. Gasoline went down by two cents and diesel by 1.5 cents.

30.05.2023

Gasoline: 1.867, Diesel: 1.590

A liter of petrol costs an average of 1.867 euros in Germany.

Diesel currently costs 1,590 euros per liter.

Compared to the previous week, the price of petrol increased slightly, while the price of diesel did not change. At the same time, a special evaluation by Clever Tanken shows that Super E10 is around two cents cheaper in May and diesel around eight cents cheaper than in April. This means that prices continue to fall more than a year after the outbreak of the Ukraine war. For comparison. In May 2022, a liter of diesel was 45 cents more expensive than in May 2023.

According to Steffen Bock, founder and managing director of Clever Tanken, the fact that prices at the gas station have continued to fall compared to April is due to the strong fluctuations in oil prices. “Oil prices have fluctuated sharply since the beginning of the year. It was no different in May. Prices fluctuated between around 72 and around 78 US dollars in May. Overall, however, they have mostly fallen in recent weeks. And that is also reflected in the pumps.”

According to the evaluation, the cheapest cities for drivers are Bonn, Bochum and Essen. While Super is most expensive in Munich, Nuremberg and Frankfurt am Main. Diesel is the most expensive in the cities of Leipzig, Munich and Nuremberg.

23.05.2023

Gasoline: 1.851, Diesel: 1.590

The price of petrol is currently 1.851 euros per liter.

A liter of diesel costs 1.590 euros on average.

Fuel prices move only slightly. However, the prices for diesel and petrol go up a little in a weekly comparison.

16.05.2023

Gasoline: 1.836, Diesel: 1.580

The price of petrol in Germany has risen slightly within a week to an average of 1.836 cents.

Diesel continues to get cheaper and now only costs 1.580 cents per liter.

Good news for all motorists: despite weak economic data from China, oil prices have increased only slightly. Early on Tuesday morning it became known that industrial production in the second largest economy increased in April. However, the increase in production was much weaker than had been expected on the market. In the past few trading days, concerns about weaker economic development in China had pushed oil prices down again and again.

The price of North Sea crude oil is currently trading around ten dollars a barrel lower than at the beginning of the year. As a result, fuel prices continued to fall over the course of the year. In addition to China‘s surprisingly sluggish economy, concerns that the US economy could slip into recession have repeatedly put pressure on oil prices.

09.05.2023

Gasoline: 1.829, Diesel: 1.591

The price for a liter of petrol is currently 1.829 euros.

Diesel costs 1.591 euros.

Fuel prices have fallen significantly within a week. While petrol became almost two cents cheaper, the price of diesel even fell by three cents.

Oil prices also fell slightly in early trading on Tuesday. In the morning, a barrel of Brent for delivery in July was $76.67. That was 34 cents less than the day before. The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate for June delivery fell by 29 cents to $72.87. There are growing signs that prices at gas stations are continuing to stabilize. Price increases like last year are currently not foreseeable.

02.05.2023

Gasoline: 1.848, Diesel: 1.621

The liter of Super E5 currently costs 1.848 euros on average nationwide.

Diesel, on the other hand, costs only 1.621 euros per liter.

The trend continues: the price spread between diesel and petrol widens, as super is slightly more expensive, while the price of diesel continues to fall. Overall, in April the price of petrol rose while that of diesel fell.

This is partly due to the announcement by Opec+ that they want to reduce oil production. Potential shortages in the future are already causing petrol prices to rise. The fact that diesel is not affected is due to the end of winter. Because: Heating oil, which is technically diesel, is in less demand over the summer, which leads to more stable prices for diesel at the gas station.

25.04.2023

Gasoline: 1.842, Diesel: 1.638

Super E5 currently costs an average of 1.842 euros per liter across Germany.

A liter of diesel costs 1.638 euros.

With the falling oil prices of the past few weeks, the prices at the gas station have also fallen a little again. The ADAC sees scope for further price reductions. Currently, the oil price on the world market is even at the level before the Ukraine war.

18.04.2023

Gasoline: 1.880, Diesel: 1.687

The Super E5 currently costs an average of 1,880 euros.

Diesel costs an average of 1.687 euros across Germany.

Motorists can still count on relatively constant prices at the filling station. Within a week, the price of petrol fell by an average of just 0.001 cents, and the price of diesel fell by 0.021 cents.

11.04.2023

Gasoline: 1.881, Diesel: 1.708

A liter of Super E5 currently costs an average of 1.881 euros in Germany.

The diesel price is 1.708 euros.

Compared to the previous week, the prices hardly move. This is partly due to the constant crude oil prices.

04.04.2023

Gasoline: 1.841, Diesel: 1.680

On average, a liter of Super E5 costs 1.841 euros in Germany.

The price for diesel is 1,680 euros.

While the price of diesel will only rise slightly, the price of petrol will increase more significantly. The increase is due to rising prices on the crude oil market. The price of oil rose as a result of OPEC’s announcement in May that it intends to cut oil production.

27.03.2023

Gasoline: 1.82, Diesel: 1.693

On average, a liter of Super E5 costs 1.82 euros in Germany.

The diesel price, on the other hand, is only 1.693 euros.

In both cases, the prices are quite high. After all, diesel is now significantly cheaper than petrol. Because that was different a few months ago, triggered by fears of a possible shortage of diesel.

