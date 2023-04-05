The prices at the pumps could soon climb upwards. picture alliance / pressefoto_korb | Micah Korb

A surprising production cut from the group of oil alliance Opec + has caused turmoil on the oil market. In the coming months, the production volume is expected to fall by 1.66 million barrels (159 liters each) – which corresponds to around 1.6 percent of global oil production. The decision by the oil states of Opec+ has triggered a surge in oil prices. The OPEC+ includes cartel states and other producing countries, including Russia.

What does this mean for consumers?

With a time lag, the rise in oil prices on the world market is likely to make itself felt at the pumps and drive up fuel prices a bit. In the case of heating oil, on the other hand, consumers are benefiting from the fact that the end of the heating season is approaching. Many homeowners can therefore wait until oil prices are lower before filling up their heating oil tanks. There is no doubt that the Opec+ subsidy policy is aimed at higher prices on the world market and the associated higher costs for consumers in western industrialized countries. However, the subsidy policy is also a risk for the oil states: the higher the prices for fuel and heating oil rise, the more attractive alternatives such as e-cars and heat pumps become.

What exactly did the states decide?

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has confirmed that eight producing countries will reduce their oil production starting in May and keep production at the lower level until the end of the year. First and foremost is Saudi Arabia. The leading OPEC country wants to reduce its oil production by 500,000 barrels a day. Iraq also made a significant contribution to the reduction in production, with a drop of 211,000 barrels per day. The other states participating in the reduction in subsidies will participate in the new subsidy policy with significantly smaller amounts.

Opec+ member Russia also wants to contribute to the subsidy cut. To this end, an existing funding cut is to be extended until the end of the year. This cut came into effect in March and was supposed to expire at the end of June. If you add up all the measures that have been decided, the production volume of OPEC+ countries will be reduced by 1.66 million barrels per day from July.

Why are the states throttling the production volumes?

A major reason is concern about prices: Compared to last summer, oil is much cheaper for industrialized countries. After the announcement of the subsidy cut in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made it clear that the decision was intended to keep prices at a certain level.

Added to this is the economic development. Although China‘s economy is picking up again after the end of the tough corona measures and the second-largest economy is acting more as an economic engine, concerns about the global economy have recently increased. The consequences of the war in Ukraine, major interest rate hikes by major central banks and, last but not least, fears of a new banking crisis fueled fears of a recession. An economic slowdown would dampen demand for crude oil and thus weigh on oil prices.

How have oil prices reacted to the new production policy?

After the announcement broke over the weekend, oil prices responded by soaring at the start of the trading week. North Sea and US crude oil prices rose by more than $4 a barrel on Monday. The price jump of up to around eight percent on Monday was the strongest in about a year. According to market observers, the price jump was also so strong because the decision of the Opec+ countries caught investors completely unprepared. “Quite a few market observers may have initially thought of a belated April Fool’s joke,” commented commodities expert Carsten Fritsch from Commerzbank.

Prices continued to rise on Tuesday. Around noon, a barrel (159 liters) of North Sea Brent for delivery in June cost 85.73 dollars, 80 cents more than the day before. The price of a barrel of American grade WTI for delivery in May rose by 84 cents to $81.26.

What are the consequences of the announcement for the fight against inflation?

The throttling of production and the associated rise in oil prices are making the central banks’ fight against inflation more difficult. Important central banks such as the ECB and the US Federal Reserve have been raising interest rates for months in order to get high inflation under control.

US Federal Reserve Banker James Bullard recently admitted that cutting back production would not make the Fed’s job any easier. However, it is still unclear whether the decision will have a lasting impact on the future development of consumer prices. Especially since energy prices have lost weight in the development of general inflation. In the meantime, prices for services and food have a larger share in the price development. Energy costs are therefore likely to take a back seat to future interest rate decisions by monetary watchdogs.

