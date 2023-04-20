Refund of canceled or delayed train: here’s how to request it

The freight train derailed in Florence is causing delays and inconvenience to thousands of passengers across Italy. But how to deal with tickets already purchased and how to ask for refunds for strong impediments? To get part of the money back, you need to move carefully between the rules and times set by Trenitalia and Italo. Then pay attention to how to apply. With Trenitalia you need to present the request. Italo Treno instead automatically recognizes the number. Here’s what to know

Trenitalia

As regards Trenitalia, it is important to know that in the event of a delay of between 30 and 59 minutes on Frecciarossa, Frecciargento and Frecciabianca trains, Trenitalia recognizes a bonus equal to 25% of the ticket price which can be used within 12 months for the purchase of a new ticket. This bonus does not accumulate with the compensation recognized in the event of a delay of more than 59 minutes or with compensation of any other type. In the event of an arrival delay of more than 59 minutes, Trenitalia will refund an indemnity equal to: 25% of the ticket price for a delay of between 60 and 119 minutes; 50% of the ticket price for a delay of at least 120 minutes; you can choose whether to receive compensation with a bonus to purchase a new ticket within 12 months; in cash for payments made in cash; by re-crediting payments made by credit card.

Regional transport

In the event of a delay between the place of departure and the place of destination indicated on the single ticket, at fares 39, 39/AS and “mixed global tickets”, it is possible to request an indemnity equal to: 25% of the ticket price in the event between 60 and 119 minutes late (for tickets worth at least €16.00); 50% of the ticket price in the event of a delay of 120 minutes or more (for tickets worth €8.00 or more).

How to request a refund from Trenitalia

For Frecce, Intercity and Intercity Notte trains, it is possible to request compensation at the end of the journey within 1 year from the date on which the delay occurred or from the expiry of the season ticket (of the pass or other specific cards), on the website Trenitalia (only for tickets purchased online or on the app, using the “Request Compensation” function); by filling in the appropriate web form available on the Trenitalia website; to the travel agency that issued the ticket; at any Trenitalia ticket office; through the Trenitalia Call Center, but only for tickets purchased by phone or through the website and app.

For regional trains: by filling in the specific web form available on the Trenitalia website; by filling in the form available at the ticket offices or on the company website and sending it by mail to the competent Regional/Provincial Directorate for the travel destination within and no later than 1 year from the event, attaching the original ticket stamped upon departure and at the arrival or, in the case of an electronic ticket, the hard copy in Pdf.

The rules of Italo Treno

The delay times that Italo Treno calculates for reimbursement are different: between 60 minutes and 119 minutes of delay in arrival, Italo automatically recognizes compensation equal to 25% of the ticket price. With an arrival delay of more than 120 minutes, Italo automatically recognizes compensation equal to 50% of the ticket price.

The compensation will be recognized automatically within 30 days via voucher or, if the user is a member of the Italo Più program, on Borsellino Italo. In both cases Italo sends an email communicating the indemnity and the user can check his credit directly on the italotreno.it website by going to the “Assistance” section.