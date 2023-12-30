Refuse to accept cash?The People’s Bank of China takes action – China Daily

The People’s Bank of China Takes Action to Rectify Refusal to Accept Cash

In a world where electronic payment is becoming increasingly popular, the People’s Bank of China is taking steps to ensure that cash is still accepted as a form of payment. The central bank has recently launched a special campaign to rectify the refusal to accept RMB cash and has imposed penalties on businesses that refuse to accept cash.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, the People’s Bank of China recently exposed two units that refused to accept RMB cash and imposed fines of 190,000 yuan and 50,000 yuan, respectively. These are just some of the units that have been punished for refusing to accept RMB cash, with the central bank imposing penalties on several entities since 2018.

Luo Rui, director of the Monetary and Gold and Silver Bureau of the People’s Bank of China, emphasized the importance of cash as the most basic means of payment in China. While electronic payments are convenient, the use of cash is crucial for specific groups such as the elderly, rural residents, small and micro-merchants, and migrant workers in cities.

In response to the decline in cash transactions at bank counters, the People’s Bank of China has implemented measures to improve the convenience of cash deposits and withdrawals for specific groups. Commercial banks have also been required to maintain a reasonable scale of cash service windows and self-service cash machines, and to improve cash services such as change exchange and damaged coin recycling.

To protect the rights of consumers, the People’s Bank of China has advised the public on what to do if they encounter a refusal to accept cash. Individuals can inform the other party that their behavior is illegal, retain relevant evidence, and make complaints to the local branch of the central bank. Complaints can also be made through urban government affairs hotlines, consumer rights protection, and financial consumer rights protection channels.

As the New Year’s Day to the Spring Festival approaches, the People’s Bank of China is also making efforts to ensure an adequate supply of cash. The central bank will organize commercial banks to closely monitor changes in cash demand, predict the total amount of cash injection and demand for bills, and carry out cash allocation work in advance to fully guarantee cash supply.

With the People’s Bank of China taking bold steps to rectify the refusal to accept cash, it is clear that the central bank is committed to upholding cash as a legitimate and essential form of payment in China.

