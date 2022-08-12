Listen to the audio version of the article

The project for the regasification plant in Piombino (Livorno) will be exempted “from the application of the provisions on environmental impact assessment”, because “any delays or obstacles likely to prevent its timely implementation are contrary to the interest of Italian citizens and would end up jeopardize the country’s energy security “. The confirmation came from a letter sent by the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, to the European Commission and published on the website of the extraordinary commissioner for the regasification plant, Eugenio Giani.

Duration: no more than three years

In the document Cingolani also clarifies that from the discussions between Snam and Giani it emerged that “by express agreement between the two parties and in the interest of the local community, the permanence of the FSRU ship at the quay of the port of Piombino will be authorized for no more than three years and that a site will be identified for the subsequent offshore location of the vessel itself. ‘

Opinions by 19 September

Also on the regional portal of the commissioner, the documents of the bodies called to give their opinion on the project are multiplying, by 19 September. For many of them, including the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea, the Civil Engineering Department, the Livorno Customs Office, the Superintendency, the documents provided by Snam present gaps on environmental and health risks, on risk scenarios. for accidents or collisions and on the interference of the regasification plant with other activities: from ferries to the islands to the Jsw steel plant.

The Regional Agency for Environmental Protection of Tuscany (Arpat) asks, for example, a “monitoring of surface waters” for the release of chlorine into the sea and more “information on dust emissions”, from the Livorno Fire Brigade who believe necessary “studies on the assessment of impact risks in the port” between LNG tankers, regasifiers and ferries and asks Snam what measures it intends to adopt “in order to prevent and mitigate the risk of collision”.

The requests of the Municipality

On the issue of the duration of the concession, the Port Authority and the Municipality of Piombino also intervened in recent days, asking Snam to rectify the timing of the concession, otherwise they will express a negative opinion. The Municipality also asked for “documentary additions on the health impact assessment”, on the risk of “major accidents” and on “chemical and thermal impacts”.