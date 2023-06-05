Regasifiers, after Piombino the ship to Ravenna or in the North Tyrrhenian Sea

Listen to the audio version of the article

A clear indication of what the future of Golar Tundrathe regasification ship (in technical jargon Fsru, floating storage and regasification unit) now moored in Livorno but destined to be transferred to another location in the open sea after the first three years in port, had supplied it in recent days Minister of Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratinduring his speech at the Trento Economics Festival organized by the 24 Hours Group and Trentino Marketing. «The hypotheses are in the northern Tyrrhenian Sea or in the Adriatic. We will evaluate in the next few days and it is right that the evaluation be done together with the Regions that will have to receive the FSRU», explained the owner of the Mase after having defined the floating regasification terminals as «the guarantee» of energy security.

The two options on the table

According to what is reported by Il Sole 24 Ore, the two options being examined by the ministry are therefore the North of the Tyrrhenian Sea (among other things, we are talking about Liguria, as was already hypothesized a few months ago), and Ravenna, which will host, it is necessary remember, the second floating regasification terminal, after the Golar Tundra, purchased by Snam on government mandate to lock down Italian gas supplies after Russia’s decision to cut the volumes insured to Europe and Italy. The decision will have to be adopted by 26 June when the additional 100 days granted, in mid-March, by the extraordinary commissioner for the regasification terminal, the governor of Tuscany Eugenio Giani, to the group led by Stefano Venier after the first extension arrived at the end of last December.

The timetable of BW Singapore

By the end of the month, therefore, the Golar Tundrà will know its future destination. The ministry has already started discussions to probe the further availability on the table, starting with the governor Stefano Bonaccini who, like his colleague Giani, is extraordinary commissioner for the FSRU destined for Ravenna and who has never hidden his intention to host Emilian city, where necessary, also the second ship after the BW Singapore. The entry into service of which, according to the timetable drawn up by Snam, should take place at the end of 2024 with the start of the first preparatory works scheduled for this summer.

In Piombino the last steps before commissioning

As for Piombino, the tests on the FSRU were completed at the end of May, which also served to start the regasification test phases for the development of the necessary plants and systems with the sending of part of the gas into the network, through the new pipeline built from Snam to the point of entry into the national infrastructure. Now the ball is in the hands of the regional technical committee which will have to give the final approval before the plant is put into commercial operation. The hope is that the FSRU will come into operation by mid-June since the tests were successfully carried out after, as will be recalled, the mooring phase of the Maran Gas Kalymos LNG tanker had taken place at the beginning of May, carrying a cargo Eni of 170 thousand cubic meters of liquefied natural gas and which had left Damietta, in Egypt, for Piombino at the end of April.

The leap guaranteed by new developments

As Snam Venier’s number one himself has recalled on several occasions in recent months, «with the two regasification terminals that we have purchased and with the expansion of the capacity of the Olt ship in Livorno which has been authorized to raise the bar to 5 billion cubic meters per year, in 2025-2026 Italy will have 40% of its needs that can be covered with supplies of liquefied gas compared to the previous 20%.