The Cassation stops the Regeni trial, Zagrebelsky: “Recourse to the Hague”

“The prosecution of criminal conduct, even if heinous and ignominious such as those subject to prosecution” in a rule of law it must pass “through the respect of the rules of due process” in the full and effective adversarial debate between the parties. Lo we read in the reasons for the sentence with which on 15 July the Cassation declared inadmissible the appeal of the Rome prosecutor’s office against the decision of the investigating judge who ordered the suspension of the proceeding on Regeni, arranging new searches for the defendants to be served with the documents.

According to the ruling, Italian justice is required “to apply the regulatory fabric without tearing, guaranteeing and respecting the rights of all the procedural parties” and overcoming the situation that prevents the defendants from participating in the trial “belongs to the competent government authorities, also in light of the obligations of assistance and cooperation” that derive from international conventions.

Today in La Stampa there is a comment by Vladimiro Zagrebelsky on the subject. And he asks the Meloni government to appeal to the UN court: “Only the International Tribunal in The Hague can address what has now become a conflict between states unless you want to privilege economic and political relations on gas, weapons, terrorism, migrants and Libya”.

