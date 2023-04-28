Regional Competitiveness Index 2022, so Europe is divided into 3

In 2016 the Lombardy it was below the European average, but is slowly improving: from 98.5 to 103.3 RCI, placing it in 98th place. Openness to the market, innovation and higher education are improving; steps backwards on the quality of institutions and the labor market. To find the second Italian region you have to go down to the 128th position where there is Emilia-Romagna (RCI 93.2). Then Veneto, Tuscany, Lazio and Piedmont and to follow the others.

The Calabria, which with 58.9 is the last Italian region and limps to 220th place in the EU competitiveness ranking, falls back to 2016 levels after a mini-leap of 4 points in 2019. Only Romanian, Bulgarian and Greek regions remain behind. Looking at the various indicators into which the RCI is divided, Calabria has a very low quality of institutions (from 40 points in 2016 it dropped to 30 in 2019 and then partially recovered to 34.1 in 2022. The infrastructure item is recovering strongly (from 32.6 to 73.8) Technological availability improves but the index of openness to markets is reduced just as the efficiency of the labor market is losing ground compared to the EU average.

The breakthrough of Marche (85.1 in 2022 against 80.7 three years earlier) can be explained above all by the progress of the items innovation, higher education and health and well-being. Among the other regions, we note the stability of Puglia which is making progress above all in innovation, institutions and infrastructures, and of the Veneto. Liguria, on the other hand, lost 4 points from 89 in 2019 to 85, despite the recovery of institutional quality. The health and well-being indicator is very high and stationary (119.4)