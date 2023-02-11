Home Business Regional elections, exit at 3pm on Monday. Meanwhile, the latest rumors say…
Regional elections, exit at 3pm on Monday. Meanwhile, the latest rumors say…

Regional elections, exit at 3pm on Monday. Meanwhile, the latest rumors say…

Electoral ballot Facsimile

The polls just closed Affaritaliani.it will publish the exit polls created exclusively for our newspaper by Roberto Baldassari’s Lab21.01

Here we are, the citizens of Lazio and Lombardy are voting to renew the regional councils and to choose the new Governor. Ballot boxes open until Monday at 3 pm, then the ballot starts. Whoever gets one more vote wins, no runoff. The polls just closed Affaritaliani.it will publish the exit polls created exclusively for our newspaper by Lab21.01 by Roberto Baldassari.

Affaritaliani.it he has also tried in the last few hours to understand what the sentiment is between the parties, in the main political forces. The Center-right is convinced of reconfirming itself in Lombardy with Attilio Fontana and to conquer Lazio with Francesco Roccathanks above all to the divisions on the opposition front.

Among the parties in the government majority, Fratelli d’Italia is sure to make a bang with the hope of exceeding 30% both in Lombardy both in Lazio clearly confirming itself as the first party and perhaps also improving the datum of the Policies of 25 September 2022. In Lazio the impression is that of a head-to-head between Forza Italia and the Lega with the Azzurri slightly more optimistic, in any case around the values ​​of the Policies (5-6%). In Lombardy, the League aims to confirm 13.3% of the elections for Parliament as a minimum objective, even if the hope is to recover something. Some concern in Forza Italia.

In the opposition, the Democratic Party fears in both regions that it will remain below 20% with a drop compared to the data of the Policies, not exactly a good result (it would be) in view of the primaries especially for Stefano Bonaccini. Cautious optimism in Action-Italia Viva who dreams of double digits both in Lombardy and in Lazio. The 5 Star Movement dreams of overtaking the Democratic Party in Lazio while in Lombardy expectations are more modest but still a satisfactory result and, considering that we are in the North, acceptable.

