Regional elections polls prohibited. The rumors from the parties…

Very latest sentiments from the main parties on the elections in Lombardy and Lazio on 12-13 February.

Brothers of Italy: optimism in Rome, almost certain to exceed 30%. There is some concern in Lombardy.

Lega: cautious optimism for Lombardy to recover compared to the 13.3% of Policies, expected without too much anxiety for Lazio.

Come on Italy: fears for a result that is not too satisfactory in both regions.

Pd: concern of remaining below 20% in both Lombardy and Lazio and facing competition from the M5S.

M5S: cautious optimism with the hope of overcoming the Democratic Party in Lazio and having a good result in Lombardy.

Third Pole: discrete sensations in Lombardy, solitary race, a few more fears in Lazio.

