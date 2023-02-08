Home Business Regional elections: FdI, Lega, Pd, M5S, FI… Polls screwed up, but the rumors…
Regional elections: FdI, Lega, Pd, M5S, FI… Polls screwed up, but the rumors…

by admin
Regional elections: FdI, Lega, Pd, M5S, FI… Polls screwed up, but the rumors…

Regional elections polls prohibited. The rumors from the parties…

Very latest sentiments from the main parties on the elections in Lombardy and Lazio on 12-13 February.

Brothers of Italy: optimism in Rome, almost certain to exceed 30%. There is some concern in Lombardy.

Lega: cautious optimism for Lombardy to recover compared to the 13.3% of Policies, expected without too much anxiety for Lazio.

Come on Italy: fears for a result that is not too satisfactory in both regions.

Pd: concern of remaining below 20% in both Lombardy and Lazio and facing competition from the M5S.

M5S: cautious optimism with the hope of overcoming the Democratic Party in Lazio and having a good result in Lombardy.

Third Pole: discrete sensations in Lombardy, solitary race, a few more fears in Lazio.

