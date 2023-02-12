Voter participation collapse. Polls open until Monday at 3pm

As feared, the turnout for the regional elections has dropped.

When the data relating to over 50% (1,011) of the 1,882 voting municipalities for the Lombardy and Lazio regions are known, the turnout at 12 is 8.9% (it had been 19.76% in the previous homologous).

This was announced on the Viminale website.

In Lombardy (837 municipalities out of 1,504) the turnout is 9.23% (in 2018 at the same time and with the same number of municipalities it had voted 20.73%) In Lazio (174 municipalities out of 378) it is 7, 61% (16.24%) In 2018, voting took place in a single day, while this year the polling stations will also be open tomorrow, from 7 to 15, while tonight they will close at 23.

Over twelve million citizens are called to the polls, today and Monday, to choose governors and councils of two of the most important Italian regions: Lazio and Lombardy. The polling stations to renew the two administrations opened today at 7 and it will be possible to vote until 11 pm. Tomorrow, however, from 7 to 3 pm. The last electoral round for Lazio and Lombardy dates back to March 4, 2018.

For this electoral round the sections are 9,254 for Lombardy in a total of 1,504 municipalities and 5,306 sections for Lazio divided into 378 municipalities.

In Lazio, Alessio D’Amato (center-left and Third Pole), Francesco Rocca (center-right), Donatella Bianchi (M5s and other left-wing lists), Rosa Rinaldi (Popular Union) and Sonia Pecorilli (Italian Communist Party) will compete. The Lazio regional council is made up of 50 councilors plus the president of the Region.

In Lombardy, the outgoing Attilio Fontana (centre-right), Pierfrancesco Majorino (centre-left and M5s), Letizia Moratti (Third Pole) and Mara Ghidorzi (Unione Popolare) are running for governor. The regional council is made up of 80 councilors including the president of the Region.

The ballot paper is green. The elector has three options: vote for the candidate for president (and the choice does not extend to linked lists), vote for candidate for president and a list (in case of selection only on the list, the preference also extends to the candidate) or opt for separate voting, i.e. choosing a list and an unrelated gubernatorial candidate.

It is possible to express one or two preferences for candidates for the regional council: just write the candidate’s surname, or name and surname, next to the symbol of the list to which he belongs. If two preferences are expressed, they must concern two candidates of different sexes to respect the so-called gender equality. If two men or two women are chosen, the second choice will be cancelled. Counting will begin on Monday immediately after the polls close.

