Lombardy and Lazio regional elections, expectations of the parties

Optimism in Centre-right of government one week from regional elections in Lombardy and Laziofirst test after the Policies of 25 September 2022. The impression, indeed the conviction, in the government majority is that of obtaining the reconfirmation of Attilio Fontana and the conquest of Lazio with Francesco Rocca.

But the real challenge to understand how the executive balance will change is the list vote. In Lombardy at the Politiche Fratelli d’Italia he had obtained 28.5%. The hope of Giorgia Meloni’s party is to repeat the data of 25 September even if the fear is to lose 2 or 3 points with respect to the elections for Parliament. There Lega it had stopped at 13.3% and the hope of Matteo Salvini’s party, also thanks to the green light of regional autonomy by the CDM, is to recover something and perhaps reach or exceed 15%. The Carroccio’s goal is to be worth more than half of FdI. Forza Italia alle Politiche had collected 7.9% and today the hope is not to retreat even if there are some concerns. The Democratic Party had collected 19% on September 25 and the hope of the Dems is not to remain below this quota. The M5S, 7.5% of Politics, hope to earn a little something precisely against the Democratic Party.

In Lazio, FdI reached a record share of 31.2% on 25 September and the goal (there is optimism) is to exceed 30% also in the Regionals of next weekend. Forza Italia and Lega had stopped respectively at 6.8 and 6.3% and the expectations of Azzurri and Carroccio are to more or less repeat the data of the Policies with the hope of Salvini’s party to remain ahead of Silvio’s Berlusconi. Concern in the Democratic Party of not being able to keep the 19.3% achieved on 25 September while, conversely, the 5 Stars hope to improve 15% of the policies to overcome the Democratic Party as has already happened in national polls.

For what concern Third Pole Calenda-Renzi the expectation is that of obtaining more or less the result of the Policies, with some more hope in Lombardy than in Lazio.

