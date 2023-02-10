Lombardy and Lazio regional elections 12 and 13 February: very last sentiment

Anticipation for the elections is growing Lazio e in Lombardy. We’re here now. Voting takes place on Sunday and Monday until 3 pm, then the ballot starts. Whoever gets one more vote wins, no ballot. Polls are strictly prohibited but Affaritaliani.it he tried to understand what the sentiment is between the parties, in the main political forces. The centre-right is convinced of reconfirming itself in Lombardy with Attilio Fontana and conquering Lazio with Francesco Rocca, thanks above all to the divisions on the opposition front.

Among the parties of the government majority Brothers of Italy it is sure to make a bang with the hope of exceeding 30% both in Lombardy and in Lazio, clearly confirming itself as the first party and perhaps even improving the data of the Policies of 25 September 2022. In Lazio the impression is that of a head-to-head between Forza Italia and the Lega with the Azzurri slightly more optimistic, however around the values ​​of the Policies (5-6%). In Lombardy the League aims at the minimum goal of confirming 13.3% of the elections for Parliament even if the hope is to recover something. Some concern in Forza Italia.

In oppositions the Pd fears in both regions to remain below 20% with a retreat compared to the data of the Policies, not exactly a good result (it would be) in view of the primaries especially for Stefano Bonaccini. Cautious optimism in Action-Italia Viva who dreams of double digits both in Lombardy and in Lazio. The 5 Star Movement aims to overtake the Democratic Party in Lazio while in Lombardy expectations are more modest but still of a satisfactory result and, considering that we are in the North, acceptable. These are the sentiments circulating in the parties today. Now, shortly, word to the citizens of Lombardy and Lazio.

