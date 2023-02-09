Home Business Regional elections, results: here they are (the expectations of the parties). GData shock!
Business

Regional elections, results: here they are (the expectations of the parties). GData shock!

by admin
Regional elections, results: here they are (the expectations of the parties). GData shock!

Regional elections, results: here they are (the expectations of the parties)

A few days and we vote in Lombardy and Lazio. Latest sentiments from the parties…

Brothers of Italy hopes to exceed 30% in Lazio, but fears in Lombardy to stop below the datum of Policies around 25%.

Lega optimistic about Lombardy, Salvini is convinced of recovering from 13.3% of the Politics (16-18% dreams). Cautious optimism also on Lazio.

Come on Italy he fears an even limited decline with respect to Policies.

Great concern in Pd with the fear of remaining below 20% in both Regions.

M5S optimistic about Lazio, where he runs alone, but pessimistic about Lombardy.

Third Pole convinced to confirm the results of the Policies.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Stellantis, investment in Factorial Energy completed. Tavares: "We are proceeding at full speed in electrification"

You may also like

Milan, peace breaks out between Elliott and Mister...

Enel: in 2022 revenues at 140.5 billion (+63.9%),...

Puglia, money laundering and the fight against terrorism:...

Tesla comeback from the beginning of the year...

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, a limited BMW M...

Sanremo, growing ratings make Rai (and advertising) smile

The crisis, thanks to exports, does not stop...

Resolution 41 of 06/02/2023 – Appointment of members...

Aspi, 50 free electric charging areas on the...

Weapons in schools, in 8 Regions it is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy