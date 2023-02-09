Home Business Regional elections, results: here they are (the expectations of the parties). GData shock!
Business

Regional elections, results: here they are (the expectations of the parties). GData shock!

by admin
Regional elections, results: here they are (the expectations of the parties). GData shock!

Regional elections, results: here they are (the expectations of the parties)

A few days and we vote in Lombardy and Lazio. Latest sentiments from the parties…

Brothers of Italy hopes to exceed 30% in Lazio, but fears in Lombardy to stop below the datum of Policies around 25%.

Lega optimistic about Lombardy, Salvini is convinced of recovering from 13.3% of the Politics (16-18% dreams). Cautious optimism also on Lazio.

Come on Italy he fears an even limited decline with respect to Policies.

Great concern in Pd with the fear of remaining below 20% in both Regions.

M5S optimistic about Lazio, where he runs alone, but pessimistic about Lombardy.

Third Pole convinced to confirm the results of the Policies.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Positive Milan stock market, Buzzi Unicem runs on the Ftse Mib

You may also like

Mediobanca, record for the balance sheet: Nagel exceeds...

Spot gold has risen four times in a...

US labor market: initial jobless claims up to...

The first Kia Energy House opens in Rome

The performance of the perovskite battery sector is...

Credit Suisse in sharp decline, new quarter in...

Increasingly international Italian trade fairs: +14% exhibitions of...

Tsunami Credit Suisse: loses 7.9 billion and the...

Balneari, the government goes to clash with Europe:...

Resolution 45 of 02/01/2023 – Preventive authorization for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy