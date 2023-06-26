“Regionally different wages would only be logical”

In East Germany the wage level is lower in the West. Can the companies in the East do it?

Many East German companies have low productivity. Accordingly, they also have greater difficulties in cushioning such wage increases. On the other hand, I assume that wages in East Germany will rise sharply in the coming years anyway due to the shortage of skilled workers. The 41 cents shouldn’t cause any major problems. The increase in the minimum wage last autumn from 10.45 to 12 euros was more severe.

Also read: More money because the state wants it?!

How are companies now dealing with the additional burden?

Ultimately, affected companies must try to save costs. If that is no longer possible, they have to raise the prices. If they are too high at some point, the demand decreases. For these reasons, companies may exit the market. But it is also true that this cannot be attributed to the minimum wage alone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

