The result of the election regional was “partly” predictable “with the Pd Still folded back on itself and a divided centre-left and almost give victory to the right, which is also in difficulty. Now we have to close this chapter and open a new one, with the Democratic Party returning to being the Democratic Party”. Stefano Bonaccinirunning for the leadership of the Democratic party, in an interview with National newspaper takes stock of the results of the regional elections that have just passed, underlining how the vote “of the members of the clubs is already a sign of this desire for change and at primary on February 26 I believe there will be a further push in this direction”.

“I remain convinced that without a Pd that you come back strong and expansive there is no alliance that holds. From day one of the primary race I’ve been talking about majority vocation, because the Democratic Party must return to being central and attractive. The winning alliances, “which are necessary, are made on the programs and with the Democratic Party in a position of strength, so whoever wants to win will have to confront us”, he underlined Bonaccini.

In the primaries, “all our voters will be able to vote, even the non-members, and they will be one new page. I will address all the Italians who do not resign themselves to defeat and to an Italy governed by the right”, explained the candidate running for leadership of the Democratic Party. “I am confident that the willingness to build a bigger and stronger Democratic Party. Not a left of protest or testimony, but with the ambition to win again, ”she remarked.

Bonaccini: “In many municipalities the Pd wins, the administrators deserve to enter the field”

