Regionals Campania, Sangiuliano challenges Fico: De Luca remains the third wheel

Regionals Campania, Sangiuliano challenges Fico: De Luca remains the third wheel

The Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano and his wife Federica Corsini

Giuseppe Conte is ready to support a PD candidate in Puglia but in exchange he wants Elly Schlein’s approval for Roberto Fico in Campania

In the centre-left, all eyes are on the next regional elections scheduled for next year. According to what appears to Affaritaliani.iit, Giuseppe Conte he is ready to support a PD candidate in Puglia but in exchange he wants the approval of Elly Schlein a Roberto Fico in Campaniawhere however there is the cumbersome knot of Vincenzo De Lucathe outgoing governor who has been firing on the Dem secretary for weeks and who could run as an independent, thus favoring the center-right.

Changing political sides, to the right, attention is focused on Gennaro Sangiuliano, Minister of Culture and Neapolitan doc. The former director of Tg2 is appreciated by all the government teams and can therefore be an easy meeting point between Fratelli d’Italia, Lega and Forza Italia.

