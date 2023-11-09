Regionals Campania, Sangiuliano challenges Fico: De Luca remains the third wheel

Original title: More than 8,000 party members went into communities to serve the masses at close range

Since the launch of thematic education, Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture has focused on properly balancing the relationship between cadres’ education and the people’s benefits. Starting from the issues that the people most expect, care about, and urgently, more than 8,000 party members have organized in-depth community practice activities for in-service party members. Give full play to the advantages of in-service party members, extend service reach, optimize service forms, transform thematic education results into public service results, and continuously enhance the people’s sense of gain and happiness.

In accordance with the principle of “nearby convenience, consistent needs, and overall balance”, Hainan Prefecture has adjusted and optimized 56 community co-construction units, timely established and improved five working mechanisms of reporting and contact, information docking, role play, communication and feedback, and volunteer service, and clarified at all levels The specific responsibilities and tasks of party organizations and in-service party members will be implemented to promote the implementation of community registration services. Up to now, 401 Party organizations in government agencies, enterprises and institutions, with 8,265 in-service Party members, have conducted more than 11,000 volunteer services in communities. Based on the areas of expertise of in-service Party members, a total of 2,227 urban and rural basic grids have been set up across the state, with 2,761 full-time and part-time grid workers. name, injecting fresh vitality into grassroots governance.

Incumbent party members report to the community and actively strive to be policy preachers, conflict mediators, and mass servants. They are free to choose their posts and claim services, and carry out policy propaganda, environmental sanitation improvement and other micro-work; they actively participate in community party organization activities, and take the initiative to fulfill their promises to help the poor. There were 652 “micro matters” such as landscaping and landscaping; 1,456 residents’ micro wishes such as proactively claiming care services and providing convenience and assistance to the poor. Actively carry out four micro services: undertaking “micro work”, committing to “micro matters”, lighting up “micro wishes”, and collecting “micro suggestions” to effectively improve the effectiveness of in-service party members’ reporting to the community.

