Home Business Regionals, frost in the Third Pole: Renzi no longer wants Calenda in the logo
Business

Regionals, frost in the Third Pole: Renzi no longer wants Calenda in the logo

by admin
Regionals, frost in the Third Pole: Renzi no longer wants Calenda in the logo

Regional elections, Third Pole flop: who comes out worst is Calenda

There was a crash. The Third Pole, the hybrid entity that brings together Italia Viva and Action at the Regionals went badly.

After that at policies had managed to get almost 8%, in Lazio it did a little less than 5% and in Lombardy just over 4%, even surpassed by the Moratti civic list which managed to get 5.3%, a result that among other things it didn’t help (Moratti is also out of the Regional Council) and she stole votes from unexpected allies, such as Renzi did not fail to point out.

For his part calendar it never denies. Yesterday, commenting on the results, took it out on the voters that “they are not always right”, a statement that somewhat recalls that of the joke in which an old man who drives against traffic and hears on the radio: “”attention there is a madman who is driving against traffic on the motorway!” and as he constantly dodges the car he thinks “only one? will be two hundred!”. In the thud of Monday Calenda is the one who came out worse because of the 5 elected in the Third Pole, three or four will be from IV while only 1 or 2 will be from Action. The one hanging in the balance is Luciano Nobili, who has already been rejected by the voters in politics.

READ ALSO: Regionals, Bonaccini: without Pd you cannot win. Calenda blames the voters

calendar it’s a reached of politics compared to Renzi which is an old fox and however you want to see it is certainly a very clever politician. In fact, in the logo for the Regionals his name did not appear while Calenda’s did, which recalls what happened with the name of Di Maio that Tabacci willingly agreed to display in place of his own in the symbol. And that time too it ended with Tabacci inside Parliament and Di Maio outside. Calenda is a passionate instinctive who still blocks users on Twitter by hand. Renzi let him do it to stangarlo when the right moment arrived.

See also  The Bureau of Statistics interprets the profit data of industrial enterprises in May: 80% of the industry profits exceed the same period in 2019, and the profit growth of the consumer goods manufacturing industry has accelerated significantly. Provided by Zhitong Finance

The disastrous choice to form an alliance in Lazio with the Pd and to propose Alessio D’Amato alone – imposing him on the democrats themselves – now he is asking for duty and Renzi did not miss the opportunity.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Pd, Schlein secretary. She goes with Conte. Split,...

Juve, Lapo debunks Christillin’s ambitions: “You talk nonsense,...

Usa: industrial production stable in January, below expectations

Emissions, companies testing new green strategies

Digital transformation and Pnrr, Italy first in Europe...

Piazza Affari and record European Stock Exchanges. London...

Lufthansa, computer systems in haywire: canceled flights. “Take...

Stellantis expands software development network with new hub...

Sardinia, to Ita and Aeroitalia flights from Alghero...

Kering, sales growing to over 20 billion but...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy