There was a crash. The Third Pole, the hybrid entity that brings together Italia Viva and Action at the Regionals went badly.

After that at policies had managed to get almost 8%, in Lazio it did a little less than 5% and in Lombardy just over 4%, even surpassed by the Moratti civic list which managed to get 5.3%, a result that among other things it didn’t help (Moratti is also out of the Regional Council) and she stole votes from unexpected allies, such as Renzi did not fail to point out.

For his part calendar it never denies. Yesterday, commenting on the results, took it out on the voters that “they are not always right”, a statement that somewhat recalls that of the joke in which an old man who drives against traffic and hears on the radio: “”attention there is a madman who is driving against traffic on the motorway!” and as he constantly dodges the car he thinks “only one? will be two hundred!”. In the thud of Monday Calenda is the one who came out worse because of the 5 elected in the Third Pole, three or four will be from IV while only 1 or 2 will be from Action. The one hanging in the balance is Luciano Nobili, who has already been rejected by the voters in politics.

calendar it’s a reached of politics compared to Renzi which is an old fox and however you want to see it is certainly a very clever politician. In fact, in the logo for the Regionals his name did not appear while Calenda’s did, which recalls what happened with the name of Di Maio that Tabacci willingly agreed to display in place of his own in the symbol. And that time too it ended with Tabacci inside Parliament and Di Maio outside. Calenda is a passionate instinctive who still blocks users on Twitter by hand. Renzi let him do it to stangarlo when the right moment arrived.

The disastrous choice to form an alliance in Lazio with the Pd and to propose Alessio D’Amato alone – imposing him on the democrats themselves – now he is asking for duty and Renzi did not miss the opportunity.

