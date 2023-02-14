Regional elections 2023, Giuseppe Conte loses everywhere: end of the game for the Five Stars

Game over. As in a pinball machine from the 50s, the projections draw a clear victory for the centre-right with one sensational debacle of the Five Stars. In the Lazio Conte’s party is third, just over 10%, (Rocca 52.2%, D’Amato 34%) totally irrelevant, as indeed in Lombardy where with the Democratic Party Majorino is second with 33.3% far from the victorious Fontana who stands at 54.4%. Furthermore, the Five Stars drop from 7.5% to a paltry 5%. So this time Conte has not repeated the semi-miracle of last September 25 in which he saved the Five Stars in free fall.

But if the Movement loses both in Lombardy, where it was allied with the Democratic Party, and in Lazio where it was alone, it simply means that there is no real political offer that is separate from the “exchange vote” on the citizen’s income which in the south has drawn a real “geography of need”. In fact, income had been the only expedient left to a totally bankrupt party which in 2018 was the most voted in politics with over 32% of the votes.

The bluff is now over. It ended because the Italians realized that the Five Stars offered a totally unprepared “political class” – it is also a euphemism to call it that – which has produced disasters wherever it has been put to the severe test of government. And precisely the example of Lazio should make us reflect. Donatella Bianchi, the candidate of the Movement, appeared a joyful selenite rained on the Tiber valley. She herself said that hers was a “service application”demotivating potential voters who understood that they had been promised a candidacy as leaders in the next European Championships, in exchange for the sacrifice.

The few outings he has made have been contradictory. Ideologically opposed to the waste-to-energy plant – which among other things brought down the Draghi government -, she incredibly came out saying that in the last municipal elections she had voted for Roberto Gualtieri mayor because her program was the most acceptable. But the waste-to-energy plant has always been at the center of Gualtieri’s programme, and then, in that competition there was also the outgoing mayor Virginia Raggi that Bianchi didn’t get out of the wayas they say. Then he backed off but the omelette was already done. I talked about it here.

Here, the example of Lazio is the most illustrative to understand the drama of the Five Stars who were also supported by Pecoraro Scanio and company. The formidable “Ray effect” was then added to Bianchi’s weakness, i.e. the poor president of WWF Italy was hit by all the discontent of Roman citizens, but also of Lazio, due to the devastating administrative policy conducted in the capital which also had repercussions in all of Lazio. Not for nothing did the Roman citizens severely punish the Rays who not only missed the ballot but even finished in last place. I talked about it here.

So, as we saidConte’s bluff has been fully called: the party had survived solely thanks to the citizen’s income, zero political offer. These two important regional elections, in Lazio and Lombardy, cannot therefore fail to have a strong impact on national politics not only of the majority, as Meloni rightly says, but also above all of the opposition and specifically of the Five Stars. This result puts an end to Conte’s pathetic internal takeover bid attempts on the Democratic Party, decreeing, in fact, the absolute irrelevance of what was, like all populist parties, an ephemeral meteor that crossed the sky of Italian politics for a couple of years.

