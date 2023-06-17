Relatech acquires the remaining 40% of Gruppo Sigla

Relatecha leading company in the digital solutions sector, has announced that it has signed the binding agreements for the acquisition of the remaining 40% of the share capital of Gruppo Sigla.

Previously, Relatech had already acquired 60% of Gruppo Sigla on June 29, 2021. The current agreements have been signed with the selling partners, including Osvaldo Loiaconi, Pierfranco Bernardi, Roberto Versace and Umberto Massa. They envisage a total consideration for the purchase of the residual share capital of 715,000 euros, entirely in cash.

The payment of the consideration will be divided into three tranches: 535,000 euros will be paid on the closing date of the transaction, 100,000 euros within 60 working days following the approval of the initial group financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and, finally, 80,000 euros will be paid on a deferred basis, subject to the fulfillment of a condition precedent attached to Relatech’s payment obligation by 31 December 2025.