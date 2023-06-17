Home » Relatech acquires the remaining 40% of Gruppo Sigla
Business

Relatech acquires the remaining 40% of Gruppo Sigla

by admin
Relatech acquires the remaining 40% of Gruppo Sigla

Relatecha leading company in the digital solutions sector, has announced that it has signed the binding agreements for the acquisition of the remaining 40% of the share capital of Gruppo Sigla.

Previously, Relatech had already acquired 60% of Gruppo Sigla on June 29, 2021. The current agreements have been signed with the selling partners, including Osvaldo Loiaconi, Pierfranco Bernardi, Roberto Versace and Umberto Massa. They envisage a total consideration for the purchase of the residual share capital of 715,000 euros, entirely in cash.

The payment of the consideration will be divided into three tranches: 535,000 euros will be paid on the closing date of the transaction, 100,000 euros within 60 working days following the approval of the initial group financial statements as at 31 December 2023 and, finally, 80,000 euros will be paid on a deferred basis, subject to the fulfillment of a condition precedent attached to Relatech’s payment obligation by 31 December 2025.

See also  Interview with Carsten Maschmeyer about investments

You may also like

Baiardo, the prosecution wants the arrest. But the...

Household Finance and Consumption Survey 2021

Resolution 18 of 06/05/2023 – Adoption of the...

The electricity load in many provinces has reached...

piqd | Italy – tradition vs. globalization?

Franchising, big foreigners against small licensees. McDonald’s case

Brickyards in Nepal: “Hell on Earth”

Massacre in via d’Amelio, when Berlusconi canceled the...

School: Dangerous ignorance – students hardly know anything...

Justice reform, something is moving but it is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy