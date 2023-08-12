Related rights, between Rai and Scf transaction on the previous year. Agreement on the two-year period 2023-2024

Listen to the audio version of the article

Rai and Scf are burying the “hatchet” on the side of connected rights. Filed the ruling of Agcom which intervened by fining the state TV for 30 thousand euros practically on the same day of the Vessicchio sentence, Rai and the collecting of the record companies have announced the reaching of an agreement for the past uses of the repertoire of major and independent record companies and artists principals of Scf and the related closure of the pending proceedings. What’s more, the deal for the two-year period 2023-2024 with an innovative reporting system is near. The agreement, which concerns the entire radio and television perimeter from the generalist and thematic TV-radio channels to the RaiPlay platform, defines all uses by Rai of the Scf repertoire for the years 2013-2022, with the consequent determination of the adjustments due to Scf .

Transaction worth around 7 million

The amount of the transaction has not been disclosed, but according to Il Sole 24 Ore, on the basis of the lawsuits brought by SCF and the balance sheet data, the agreement for the past would be around 7 million. In parallel, Rai and SCF are working to finalize a further agreement for the two-year period 2023-2024, further strengthening their commitment to a transparent and lasting collaboration. A key aspect of the agreement is the creation of an innovative reporting system based on the exchange of data between the two companies: this new solution – made possible thanks to the sharing of resources and technical skills between the two parties – will ensure increasingly precise and punctual of the musical uses, an aspect as delicate as it is fundamental to allow an adequate distribution of the fees to the record producers.

Scf: «New era of collaboration between the two companies»

This is a significant progress in relations between Rai and Scf which demonstrates the continuous attention to the timeliness and completeness of reporting, both by the television network and by collecting. «I am extremely satisfied with the agreement reached», comments Mariano Fiorito, general manager of Scf, «because in addition to the resolution of the pending cases, an important step forward has been taken which marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration between the two companies. The commitment and investments made by the parties in the development of an advanced reporting system are a further example of a partnership for a fairer and more transparent remuneration of recording investments”.

Rai: agreements also arriving with Lea, Nuovo Imaie and Rasi

On the Rai side, it is emphasized that “today’s agreement” represents “the demonstration of the commitment” of the state TV “in guaranteeing adequate and transparent remuneration for all those entitled, with a view to contributing to the support of entire culture industry. The adoption of an advanced reporting system represents a best practice that will set an example for the entire sector and confirms the path started by Rai with the signing of the agreements with Siae in December 2022 and which will continue with further agreements with Lea, Nuovo Imaie and Rasi, in order to establish lasting, fair and transparent relationships. It also demonstrates Rai’s commitment to making use of all the technological tools available today, in line with the most avant-garde media companies”.