Home » Relevant person in charge of the National Press and Publication Administration: “Online Games Management Measures” (Draft for Comments) aims to promote the prosperity and healthy development of the industry_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal
Business

Relevant person in charge of the National Press and Publication Administration: “Online Games Management Measures” (Draft for Comments) aims to promote the prosperity and healthy development of the industry_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal

by admin
Relevant person in charge of the National Press and Publication Administration: “Online Games Management Measures” (Draft for Comments) aims to promote the prosperity and healthy development of the industry_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal

New Draft Measures for the Administration of Online Games Released for Public Comment

On December 22, the “Measures for the Administration of Online Games” (Draft for Comments) drafted by the State Press and Publication Administration was released to the public for comments, reported this newspaper.

The draft for comments, according to the relevant person in charge of the National Press and Publication Administration, is aimed at ensuring and promoting the prosperity and healthy development of the online game industry. It specifically addresses issues such as the access of online game business units, establishing a special chapter on “Guarantees and Rewards,” and proposing a series of incentives. Additionally, the draft includes provisions to protect the rights and interests of minors and consumers.

During the drafting process, opinions from relevant departments, industry associations, enterprises, and other parties were widely listened to through various methods. The person in charge emphasized that the public solicitation of opinions on departmental regulations is a process aimed at gathering more opinions to improve the regulations and provisions. The State Press and Publication Administration will carefully study the concerns and opinions raised by all parties on Articles 17, 18, and other contents of the draft and will continue to listen to the opinions of relevant departments, enterprises, users, and other parties to make further modifications and improvements.

The release of the draft for comments is seen as a significant step in regulating the online game industry. The State Press and Publication Administration is committed to fostering a fair and sustainable environment for the industry. The Editor of this article is Wang Jupeng.

You may also like

Smart Bank, trouble for fintech. The Board of...

The Kremlin is making it more difficult for...

Edwin Castro, $2 Billion Powerball Winner, Plans to...

Piazza Affari above parity (+0.26%) before the holiday...

BYD builds new energy production base in Hungary

Federal Environment Agency wants other help for farmers

Cuban Family Puts House and Supermarket Up for...

Car incentives 2024, up to 13,750 euro discount

The “Red Sea Crisis” escalates and freight prices...

Florian Gschwandtner’s learning from 2023: “Liquidity is king.”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy