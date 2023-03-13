Home Business Religion – Canonist wants to “disempower” bishops and priests
Münster (German news agency) – The canon law expert Thomas Schüller, who teaches in Münster, accuses the German bishops of clinging to their formal power. He does not want to “abolish” bishops and priests, but “disempower them so that they become spiritually powerful again,” Schüller told the “Kölnische Rundschau”.

The canon lawyer, who was elected to the future Synodal Committee at the last Synodal Assembly of the Synodal Path, spoke against the background of the debate on a permanent Synodal Council. The Vatican rejects such a body, which, according to Schüller’s conviction, would have lacked the necessary two-thirds majority of the bishops. Schüller conceded: “Legally, everything that we could and can decide is a nullum. It is non-binding. I said that at the beginning of the synodal path, I have nothing to take back from it.”

But realities also arise through non-binding advice and decisions. “That’s why people in Rome are so alarmed. The Vatican wouldn’t intervene so sharply if something didn’t happen here that was also noticed around the world.”

Regarding the chances of women being ordained deacons, which a majority of the synodal assembly wanted, Schüller said that this restriction was certainly the most realistic way in terms of church politics. But there is only one sacrament of Holy Orders. “If Rome allowed the diaconate of women to pass, women priests and bishops would be the next step. Whoever says A must also say B and C, and therefore in Rome they will not say A.”

