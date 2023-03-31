.

Berlin (German news agency) – The previous plans of the governing coalition to replace the annual state payments to the churches, which cost millions, are unanimously rejected by the countries concerned. “All 14 affected federal states agree that there is no blessing on the current plans to replace state services,” said the head of the Lower Saxony State Chancellery, Jörg Mielke, of the “Welt” (Saturday edition).

Lower Saxony is currently chairing the Prime Ministers’ Conference. Prime Minister Stephan Weil is said to have explained their position on the subject to Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (both SPD) in a telephone call this week. Every year, 14 federal states – Bremen and Hamburg are not included – pay state benefits totaling more than 600 million euros to the two churches from general budgets on the basis of centuries-old contracts. The traffic light coalition now wants to implement the constitutional mandate to replace these payments.

Modalities for this have been discussed in several rounds of talks by church and state representatives as well as lawyers in the Federal Ministry of the Interior in the past few months. In these rounds, a preference emerged that countries should continue the annual benefits for some time and also make a one-time payment of a multiple of an annual amount for termination. According to the head of the Lower Saxony State Chancellery, the federal states reject this one-off payment: “On the one hand, a replacement of 17 or 18 times the annual amounts would not be financeable as installment payments,” said Milke. “This is especially true in times of many additional financial obligations of the state budgets.”

On the other hand, the federal states could have no interest in “burdening the tried and tested good relationship with the churches with financial discussions,” Milke continued. Both denominations did “in many places great things in the social and educational sectors”, especially with their day-care centers. “The beneficial cooperation between state and church should definitely be maintained,” said the head of the Lower Saxony state chancellery.

