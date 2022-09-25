Earning nearly 3 billion in three years, Mixue Bingcheng rushed to the market

Relying on cheap milk tea to earn tens of billions a year, and franchisees line up to send money

“You love me, I love you, Mixue Bingcheng is sweet…” Snow King has sung this brainwashing masterpiece to the hall of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and is about to knock on the door of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

On September 22, information on the official website of the China Securities Regulatory Commission showed that the A-share listing application of Michelle Bingcheng Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Mixue Bingcheng”) has been accepted and the prospectus has been officially pre-disclosed, and it is planned to be listed on the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. , sprint “the first share of A-share new tea drinks”.

Snow King loves to open a store and lay out in Southeast Asia

Michelle Bingcheng is not only impressive with a magical theme song, but the Michelle Bingcheng stores occupying streets and alleys all over the country also have a strong sense of presence among young people. The prospectus pre-disclosed, the tea brand with the most stores in the country also revealed its true colors.

Michelle Bingcheng has created the chain brand “Michelle Bingcheng”, a chain brand of freshly made tea, “Lucky Coffee”, a chain brand of freshly ground coffee, and a chain brand of freshly made ice cream “Ji Xue Bingcheng” through the method of “direct chain operation as the guide and franchise chain as the main body”. Latour”, providing consumers with all kinds of ready-made beverages and ready-made ice cream. As of March 2022, Michelle Ice City has a total of 22,229 franchise stores and 47 directly-operated stores, totaling 22,276.

Michelle Ice City has also expanded its business overseas, opening 317 and 249 “Michelle Ice City” stores in Indonesia and Vietnam respectively. From the perspective of income, from 2020 to the end of March 2022, the income of Michelle Ice City from Indonesia was 1.4718 million yuan, 19.7015 million yuan and 25.4108 million yuan respectively; the income from Vietnam was 5.2055 million yuan, 30.3591 million yuan and 9.2904 million yuan respectively. At present, the proportion of the main business is still very small.

Franchise stores line up and make money by selling ingredients and packaging materials

Parity is the public’s first impression of Michelle Bingcheng. Compared with other brands’ drinks that cost 10 yuan, or even 20 yuan or 30 yuan, many people think that Michelle Bingcheng’s drinks have little profit margin. However, you may not think that Mixue Bingcheng has made nearly 3 billion yuan in the past three years.

In recent years, the performance of Michelle Ice City has achieved rapid growth. From 2019 to 2021 and from January to March 2022, the revenue of Michelle Ice City was 2.566 billion yuan, 4.68 billion yuan, 10.351 billion yuan and 2.434 billion yuan, respectively, and the corresponding net profits attributable to shareholders of the parent company were 445 million yuan, 632 million yuan, 1.91 billion yuan and 390 million yuan.

For Michelle Bingcheng, “high quality and low price + rapid store expansion” is the magic weapon for profit.

Different from many self-operated tea brands, Michelle Bingcheng’s main income comes from the sales of ingredients, packaging materials, equipment and facilities, operating materials and other products to franchisees, as well as franchise management service fees. In recent years, a large proportion of the main income of Michelle Ice City is the sales income of ingredients and packaging materials. From January to March this year, the sales of ingredients to franchisees contributed 1.756 billion yuan in revenue to Michelle Ice City, accounting for 72% of the revenue. In 2021, the ingredients will bring an astonishing 7.2 billion yuan in revenue to Michelle Ice City.

Big appetite for IPOs, expansion into other industries

Michelle Bingcheng has completed a round of financing before, and the investors are Hillhouse Capital and Meituan Longzhu. In this IPO, Mixue Bingcheng will raise nearly 6.5 billion yuan and invest in 12 projects.

Years of hard work in the tea drinking “Asura Field” have made Michelle Ice City a lot of money. As of the end of the first quarter of this year, the balance of monetary funds on Michelle Ice City’s account was 3.067 billion yuan. But Snow King seems to have bigger ambitions, intending to use the power of IPO to replicate the success of Snow King in other food and beverage tracks.

Nowadays, the milk tea and tea drink tracks are crowded with competitors, and this cake is about to be eaten up. However, Michelle Bingcheng smelled the aroma of coffee and continued to make efforts in the direction of coffee, launching the freshly ground coffee chain brand “Lucky Coffee”.

According to reports, the number of stores in Lucky Coffee from 2019 to 2021 will be 12, 142, and 469, and the number of stores in the first quarter of 2022 will be 636. The company operating the “Lucky Coffee” brand is mainly Henan Lucky Coffee Catering Management Co., Ltd., which was established on September 22, 2017. The company will lose 695,700 yuan in 2021, and its net profit in the first quarter of this year will be 405,100 yuan.

In this IPO, Michelle Ice City plans to raise funds of 6.496 billion yuan for the construction of 12 projects, of which about 2.9 billion yuan is planned to be invested in food processing, industrial parks and other production and construction projects, nearly 30% of which is about 1.9 billion yuan. The funds are used to supplement working capital, and the remaining about 550 million yuan is planned to be used for marketing service system, R&D center and other projects.

Michelle Bingcheng said that with the continuous expansion of industry demand, it is expected that the company’s business will continue to develop rapidly in the next 3 to 5 years, and the company needs a large amount of working capital in R&D, procurement, production, sales and other business links.

It is worth noting that “Ding’an County Michelle Ice City Food Processing Project (Phase I)” is the project with the highest investment in production and construction projects, with a value of 1.076 billion yuan. Michelle Bingcheng said that the economic growth rate in Southeast Asia is considerable and the advantages of demographic dividends are prominent, which is a blue ocean for the consumption of ready-made beverages. At the same time, there are relatively few participants in the ready-made beverage market in Southeast Asia, and the industry is in the early stage of rapid development. Based on the company’s global development strategy, the Ding’an County Michelle Ice City food processing project will face overseas markets in the future, providing support for the company to further develop the Southeast Asian market. It is expected that the overseas market is expected to become a new business growth point for domestic ready-made tea brands.

