Home » Remedial cartoon of the Fact, Meloni’s sister Arianna comes out worse
Business

Remedial cartoon of the Fact, Meloni’s sister Arianna comes out worse

by admin
Remedial cartoon of the Fact, Meloni’s sister Arianna comes out worse

Remedial vignette of the Fact, this time Lollobrigida is in bed, but…

The cartoon of the Everyday occurrence on the “case Lollobrigida” resulted in a fussso the director Labor decided to make another one”restorative” published in today’s newspaper and always signed by Natangelo. But this too is destined to make discuss. It’s always there that pays for it sister from the premier Meloni, this time a bed with her husband, Minister Lollobrigida reading the newspaper. She looks like disappointed and has the crossed arms: “I preferred the cartoon from before,” says the premier’s sister. In the previous cartoon the woman was in bed with a black man. That design had wreaked havoc, to the general outrage of the whole majority of government but not only, solidarity also from Renzi e calendar. And a unanimous chorus: “Travaglio apologize”. Charlie Hebdo, the French satire newspaper which suffered a terrorist attack for the contents of its cartoons sides with Labor: “Shameful reaction on the left. It is one confession of connivance: il candies should not be attack“.

The first Melons had intervened with a post on Facebook: “The one portrayed in the cartoon is Arianna. A person that non covers public assignmentsguilty above all of being my sister. Slammed into the front page with unworthy allusions, in contempt of any respect towards a woman, a mother, a person whose life is used and torn up only to attack a Government considered enemy. And the deafening silence on such a thing, by those who from morning till night pretend to teach us morals, plastically demonstrates the bad faith with which we are surrounded. But if someone – continues the premier – thinks of stop us Like this, wrong big. The more I am surrounded by this ferocity, the more I am convinced that I have to do my job well. With love. There badness without limits we leave it to the self-proclaimed good”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

PLATO and iqs become PeakAvenue / Holistic mapping...

Brembo, revenue boom (+30%). Tiraboschi confirmed as president...

Will there be a wave of price cuts...

Metrology: “We convert the existing RLM world into...

Chaos trains, Italy in tilt. Milan-Rome flights with...

Panel discussion: workers desperately needed

Dollar at day lows after Philly Fed data

Golem.de: IT news for professionals

Tesla, Musk aim for price cuts and growth...

The importance of the threshold value regulation –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy