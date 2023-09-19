Remote Work: Director of American Airline Frontier Calls Employees ‘Lazy’ Post-Pandemic

FOR REMOTE WORK

RR | Miami | September 18, 2023

During the Morgan Stanley investor conference, the director of American airline Frontier, Barry Biffle, reportedly said that he sees his staff as “lazy” after the pandemic when remote work was allowed. Biffle pointed out that they had become lazy with Covid and explained that companies are still allowing staff to work from home, calling this nonsense, as recorded by Bloomberg.

Contrary to Biffle, the director of American Airlines, Robert Isom, stated at the Skift 2022 Aviation Forum that demand is better distributed with remote work. Likewise, Forbes in its analysis published that corporate travel budgets are lower than in 2019, as reported by Symple Flying.

Furthermore, Forbes at the beginning of 2020 compiled statistics from Gallup, Harvard University, Global Workplace Analytics, and Stanford University, where it found that teleworkers are on average 35% and 40% more productive than those who were going to work in the office, with an increase in production of at least 4.4%.

In August, the low-cost Frontier encouraged its passengers to check in online and announced a new policy to increase the urgency of completing this task through digital means. “Starting August 16, all Frontier ticket counters will close for check-in and baggage drop-off 60 minutes (previously 45 minutes) before your flight departure. We remain committed to getting you and your luggage to your destination without interruption,” the company published at the time.

It is clear that opinions regarding remote work vary among airline executives. While some, like Barry Biffle of Frontier, consider it to have made their staff lazy, others, like Robert Isom of American Airlines, see it as a way to better distribute demand and achieve cost savings. The ongoing debate about remote work’s effectiveness and impact on productivity continues to shape the post-pandemic work landscape.

